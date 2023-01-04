Happy New Year. We will be hearing that for the next several days into the New Year. I hope all good things come to us in the coming months, but when the bad shows up, we will have to deal with it. New Year’s Day was a beautiful day, near 60 degrees and last week it was bitter cold with temperatures 0 degrees and below.
Everyone got their wish for a “White Christmas” this year; the first one we have had in a long time. When we are “dreaming of a White Christmas,” we don’t think of others being away from their families, such as the state road workers, power company employees restoring power outages and first responders responding to fires, wrecks and other emergencies. We need to give all these people a big thank you.
