Friends enhance our lives like nothing else on this earth. They provide comfort during troubled times and share our joys with laughter and tears while growing with us in those heartfelt emotions. Some have come into our lives decades ago, while others we’ve known for only a short time. In all instances, we learn more about the power of friendship and love.
News From The River House:
Wednesday, May 17, Middle School Art Club, 3:30–5 p.m. Join Arts Director Kayla Fehr and CBMS staff Member Jessica Deardorff for an inspiring afternoon of creative projects, including encouraging students to express themselves and make friends. This meeting takes place in the CBMS Library. Parents and students should meet at the main CBMS entrance. All students, including those home-schooled, are invited to attend.
Friday, May 19, Old Time Jam, 6-9 p.m. Join host Dakota Karper for an evening of lively entertainment. This is a collaborative event between The Cat and the Fiddle and TRH.
Saturday, May 20, Folk Life Series: Bark Basket Lecture & Workshop, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Learn about the Appalachian craft of bark baskets. The lecture is free, but the workshop is $35 per person–a limit of 15 participants. Register on TRH website.
Saturday, May 20, Art-For-All, 12 Noon-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. Everyone is invited to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Sunday, May 21, Writer’s Club, 1-3 p.m. This monthly club meets to encourage budding writers as well as established writers. This month’s meeting will focus on written works utilizing 12 pre-chosen words. Participants are invited to share their writing with the group. If you are interested in any form of writing, this is the group for you.
Monday, May 22, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels are welcome. Feel free to bring your yoga props like a mat, block and strap. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Wednesday, May 24, Wine Down Wednesday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Drink and appetizer specials and live music or art-oriented crafts will be featured.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Wednesday, May 24, Youth Music Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Musician Jack Dunlap leads the Youth Music Club, which features instruction and guidance regarding your child’s instrument and includes playing with others. Public and home-schooled students are welcome.
Thursday, May 25, Chess Club, 12:30-3 p.m. This is a new monthly club that encourages all skill levels. Bring your own chess set. Some Chess Sets will be provided. Come out for some fun and companionship.
Friday, May 26, Open Mic, 6-9 p.m. Come out and share your talent with others, including poetry, music, and other forms of performance art. Performances are limited to 15 minutes each. Food and drink will be available during the event
Saturday, May 27, Art-For-All, 12 Noon-3 p.m. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages are welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Saturday, May 27, Concert: Classical Series 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. This musical evening under the stars includes Andrea Diggs on flute and voice; Camilo Perez-Mejia, whose accomplishments include conducting the Shepherd Community Orchestra and conducting his fellow cellists at the Farewell Concert of Cellospeak; Heidi Stoika on piano who is an adjunct piano instructor at Hagerstown Community College; and Anthony Stoika on Vibraphone, who teaches percussion instruments at Shepherd University.
Sunday, May 28, Herb Club, 1:30-3 p.m. This free monthly club includes a discussion led by a local herbalist and some tea tasting.
Donations are greatly appreciated. Wednesday, May 31, Otter’s Art Club, 4:40-6 p.m.
Monday, May 29, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels are welcome. Feel free to bring your yoga props like a mat, block and strap. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Wednesday, May 31, Otter’s Art Club, 4:30–6 p.m. Everyone is welcome, but lessons are geared to children six and up. Each month a different artist will be discussed, and projects based on that artist will be created. What fun!
News From The Capon Bridge Library:
The library needs the following items: Paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol or Clorox spray and Lysol or Clorox wipes. Supplies needed for children’s crafts include pipe cleaners, paper plates, pom poms, construction paper, felt or foam sheets (assorted colors), paper bags and white card stock.
Thanks to everyone who purchased Mother’s Day Flowers and baked goods on May 13. It was very successful. Don’t forget the Annual Spring Silent Auction, which began on May 8. There are many interesting items to bid on while supporting the library.
The library is a drop-off point for a new program entitled “Recycle Beyond the Bag.” This program involves the collection of plastics, which will be used to create new benches for The Capon Valley Ruritan Club and new memorial benches for Willow Chapel. Trex will be creating these Earth-friendly composite benches.
Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m. Children’s story time is on Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
On Tuesday, May 23 and June 20, at 6 p.m., there will be a free educational seminar on Medicare 101. Conducted by local certified Medicare Insurance Agent Angela Brewer, come prepared to ask any questions regarding how and when to enroll or which plan to select.
New Books: “Burner” (A Gray Man Novel) by Mark Greaney; “Lemons on Friday” by Mattie Jackson Selecman; “Walk The Blue Line” by James Patterson and Matt Eversmann; “Exiles” by Philip Caputo; “Worthy Opponents” by Danielle Steel; “The 23rd Midnight” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro; “The Sister Effect” by Susan Mallery; “The Loner” by Diana Palmer; and “Old Babes in the Wood” by Margaret Atwood.
Community Events:
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church 7 p.m.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Saturday, June 3, Capon Bridge Square Dance at the Capon Bridge Vol. Fire Department, 6-9 p.m. Music supplied by The Dargan Benders. No experience is necessary. Bring a friend or come alone. Donations accepted.
Saturday, June 10, Few Miles South, Hampshire County Farm Crawl Concert, concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at The CBVFD Pavilion.
June 17, the North River Ruritan Club hosts a Community Picnic at Central Hampshire Park from 1-5 p.m. Menu items include hot dogs, pulled pork, potato salad, mac and cheese and much more. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Home Society of WV.
June 16 and 17, the second annual Cacapon Riverfest at The River House includes great food, music, river activities, river-themed activities and much more.
Capon Bridge Community Center
Monday, May 22 & 29 - AA meeting, 7 p.m.; UMC Group, 2-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23 & 30- NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24, Ruriteen Meeting
Thursday, May 25, Ruritan Board Meeting
Friday, May 26, Bible Study Group, 7 p.m.
Saturday, May 27, Ruritan Chicken BBQ & Community Center Yard Sale
