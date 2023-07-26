I always feel like whenever anyone asks me about my “hobbies” (for example, in the first 30 seconds of a bad date), I never know what to say.
What do I do for fun? Fun? Like, for no purpose other than enjoy myself?
It’s a real stumper of a question. Usually I wax poetic about my frequent attempts at writing in a recreational sense – but that always brings up questions about “anything in particular I’m working on now.”
Plus, if you’re on, say, a bad date and you mention that you’re a writer, sometimes your date asks the very awkward question of, “Can I read something you’ve written?”
Sir, no. Even I sometimes don’t like reading over my own stuff, and you think I’m going to email it to YOU? Get real.
I have other little things I like to do for fun – painting my nails, organizing and reorganizing my gold jewelry collection, drifting into existential crises, going shopping at local thrift stores. That last one actually led me to pick up a hobby I’d sort of forgotten about until just a few days ago.
I was on my nearly-weekly jaunt to Helping Hands in Romney, flicking through the racks aimlessly.
I found a denim button-down shirt with some floral embroidery on the front, along with some pastel hummingbirds. The embroidery jolted me.
I actually picked up an embroidery habit a couple years ago (you know, during the Covid pandemic when it seems like everyone was starting a garden, brewing kombucha in their basement, learning how to make bread, etc.) because first and foremost, it was cheap. Embroidery thread is not expensive, and I’ve always been fairly handy with hand-stitching.
Just ask my mom. After I learned to stitch in middle school, she kindly allowed me to make all manner of ugly pillows with scrap material and place them all over the house. Isn’t it nice when our parents support our dreams?
Anyway, after I FIRST started embroidering a couple years ago, I was a mess. I had a few test scraps I’d work on, and since I was self-taught, a lot of it was very, VERY sloppy.
But I liked it. Somehow, in the chaos that has been the last few years, I lost that hobby – UNTIL I found that denim shirt the other week at Helping Hands.
I brought it with me on my family vacation last week, taking a few moments here and there to embroider more flowers along the seams of the shirt. I was surprised to see that I wasn’t as messy as I had been before, but I was nowhere near perfect.
After spending a week leisurely stitching – a daisy here, a sprig of lavender there – I have come to the decision that “embroidery” is my new hobby.
It doesn’t have anything to do with writing, and it’s creative in a different way, which is truly what I need: a way to use different creative muscles other than the ones I use at work. I’ve never been much for drawing, and I went through a brief but fun collage phase in college (great for repurposing old Cosmo magazines, tough on the cleanup), but I’d never call myself “artistic.”
But it really doesn’t matter, does it? There’s no requirement for us to be GOOD at our hobbies. Nowhere in Hobby 101 does it say that we have to be top-of-the-class in however we spend our time. All that matters is if we enjoy it, and if it feeds us. You know, emotionally, spiritually, whatever.
Physically, even, if your hobby is cooking or baking. To each their own.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.