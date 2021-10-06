“’For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future’” (Jeremiah 29:11).
As Christians, more than anything else, what do we desire when we are facing the unknown?
I would say we want to know God’s will and that He has a plan. For me personally, I don’t even need to know all of the details. All that I need to know is that when God tells me to “lay my Isaac down” on the altar….He has a plan and that is enough for me.
Which is good, because rarely, oh so rarely, does He clue us in on what those plans are until we need to know. It’s called faith.
In the book of Jeremiah, the nation of Judah had been carried off into exile in Babylon. They had ungodly leadership. As a nation, they had sinned greatly against the Lord.
In spite of that, God comforted the remnant (those in the godless nation of Judah who remained faithful to Him) with the knowledge that He had a plan for them.
That is what we need to remember in times when the uncertain and unknown comes upon us. We have an abiding peace in knowing that God has our back.
With that being said, I have personally been going through one of those times of uncertainty and needing to place my trust in God. After months of praying for God’s will and waiting for the doors to open and close, His plan finally became clear.
In mid to late October, I will be leaving Romney to accept the pastorate position at the First Church of the Nazarene in Clarksburg. I did not anticipate this change, especially at this point in my pastoral career.
I fully expected to be here until retirement came calling. However, God had another plan.
By all means, I will miss Romney. I have found a home here. I have made wonderful friends here that have become an extension of family.
I became more active in the community than I ever thought possible. There certainly will be many people that I will miss, but will always cherish the memories made.
Folks, as Christians, our primary responsibility should always be to remain in the center of God’s will and to obediently follow His plan.
Just as He has a new plan for my ministry in Clarksburg, I know that He has a plan for Romney Nazarene as well. I am excited to see where that plan takes us all.
In closing, I would like to thank Jim King for asking me to contribute a monthly article. I have enjoyed sharing what I believe to be a true Christian perspective for the Hampshire Review readers over the years.
I sincerely hope that something I may have written along the way has been a blessing to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.