Bluegrass fest brings big-name groups to Wapocoma
ROMNEY — “I hope you all are ready out there,” said Barry Abernathy, Appalachian Roadshow’s banjoist as he looked out at Wapocoma’s crowd at Saturday’s bluegrass festival. “because we’re fixin’ to start pickin’.”
It was a hot one Saturday, and bands from all over brought their sounds to heat up the campground stage for everyone in attendance.
“There’s some of the best music in the country here today,” said John Arnold, one of the organizers, when he took the mic. “And for $5, too.”
Six bands graced the stage Saturday: Centerfire, the Fly Birds and Blue Ridge Thunder were all fairly local, hailing from areas like Cumberland, Winchester, the Shenandoah Valley and Keyser. The other bands – Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, Sideline and Appalachian Roadshow are 3 nationally-acclaimed groups that brought their take on bluegrass to Saturday’s festival.
Festival organizers took time to thank the event sponsors, the folks who brought their food trucks to feed the masses and all of the volunteers that made the 13th annual event such a rousing success.
Not even an evening downpour could put a damper on the event, as some people flocked to their cars to wait out the storm, and others huddled under the event’s big tent.
A few brave souls even sat out in the rain, clutching their umbrellas or shielding themselves with towels and blankets.
After the rain subsided and the musical acts wrapped up their time on stage, folks began looking to the sky, expecting the event’s legendary fireworks show.
They weren’t disappointed.
Festival organizer Trina Cox said last week that the planning for the event has become pretty smooth after doing it for 13 years, but she said there’s a “great group of people” who are on the planning committee.
The event is always held at Wapocoma Campground on River Road in Romney on the last Saturday in June. Mark your calendars for next year’s event, to be held June 24, 2023.
