An ad for Wrigley’s Spearmint gum in the Hampshire Review 100 years ago.

100 years ago – 1923

The community of Romney is to have a new ice plant. Authentic information gives the news that the plant will be erected at Vanderlip upon land obtained from S.H. Williams which adjoins the Vanderlip store property. The plant will have a capacity of fifteen tons with a meat storage also in connection therewith. An apple storage is also being considered in connection with the plant. That ice will be manufactured from pure spring water flowing from the mountain. Work on the plant will be started immediately and erection of the building, installation of the plant, etc. will probably be completed within sixty days.

