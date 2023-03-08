The community of Romney is to have a new ice plant. Authentic information gives the news that the plant will be erected at Vanderlip upon land obtained from S.H. Williams which adjoins the Vanderlip store property. The plant will have a capacity of fifteen tons with a meat storage also in connection therewith. An apple storage is also being considered in connection with the plant. That ice will be manufactured from pure spring water flowing from the mountain. Work on the plant will be started immediately and erection of the building, installation of the plant, etc. will probably be completed within sixty days.
North Pole is seeking new site – The earth is wobbling on its axis, according to Col. P. Jensen, the Danish scientist, who returned to London recently from a degree measuring expedition into Greenland say the New York Herald. He reports that Greenland is moving westward at the rate of 20 yards a year. This seems to confirm the recent reports of surprising climatic changes at the North Pole. It is now established that there is a periodic shifting of the latitude of the North Pole.
50 years ago – 1973
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the Hampshire County Career Training Center, to be located beside the Hampshire High School, were conducted March 2 at Hampshire High School. The center to be open for the 1973-74 school term will house an Adult Basic Education Center, Building Trades, Power Mechanics, Drafting and Nursing Assistance.
Warren E. Duliere of Capon Bridge, acting spokesman for the Committee for the Restoration and Preservation of the Capon River, has received notification of the recognition of the committee by a national publication. In a letter addressed to the committee, Steve Ellis, associate editor of Sports Afield Magazine, encourages the efforts of the committee and describes them as an “important conservation project” and states that the executive staff of Sports Afield — feel this is an extremely vital project.”
40 years ago – 1983
The honor roll of veterans of Korea and Vietnam has been placed in the Hampshire County Courthouse. The plaques were made by Tom McDonald of Green Spring with a committee headed by Melvin Newhouse of the American Legion Post 91 obtaining the names.
James W. Saville was graduated from the Diesel Institute of America, Landover, Md.
The Capon Bridge Bobcats won their second consecutive Potomac Valley League Division II Championship. Charles Miller was top scorer in the final game against East Hardy with 12 points. Over the past three years the Bobcats have won 43 games with only seven losses.
Fred Brendle of Romney reported the first sighting of robins in the city.
30 years ago - 1993
A Romney native has bid a fond farewell to a career that has spanned more than a quarter century. Coach Roscoe Dean will officially retire from coaching the Romney Junior High School ninth-grade boy’s basketball team at the close of this school year.
The Hampshire County Committee on Aging has released its report of activities for the year of 1992. Throughout the year, in the area of nutrition, 26,811 meals were served in three dining sites. A total of 16,023 meals were delivered to homebound persons.
The 1992-93 winter season has been the worst weather-wise Hampshire County has experienced in many years, according to county road supervisor Steve Keister. The county has received 54 inches of snow and 10.30 inches of rainfall since December 1992. Approximately 36 inches of snowfall occurred during the severe winter storm in December
20 years ago – 2003
ROMNEY — At the beginning of this year, county officials returned to the subject of courthouse facility needs after an initial stab at planning for the future more than two years ago. The Hampshire County Commission has given a tentative nod to a county Building Commission proposal to hire an architectural consultant to conduct a survey and develop a county facilities plan. On Monday, County Commissioners said it is likely that $15,000 requested for the study would be available within the current fiscal year operating budget.
CHARLESTON (AP) — Arranging fights among chickens would still be against the law in West Virginia under a bill altered by the Senate last Friday. The bill (HB2753) was among dozens passed by the Senate on the second-to-last day of the 2003 legislative session. The House of Delegates last week passed the bill to make it a felony to set up fights among dogs, cats, cows, horses and pigs. While attempting to keep cockfight handling a misdemeanor, delegates inadvertently removed it entirely from the bill. That meant arranging a cockfight would be legal in West Virginia. Senators amended the bill to keep cockfight fighting a misdemeanor. Animal rights activists have said the state’s misdemeanor classification of animal fights has made it attractive for promoters.
10 years ago – 2013
Concern for safety and noting heavy traffic traveling east and west on U.S. 50, the West Virginia Department of Highways is considering building a $400,000 roundabout at the entrance of Hampshire High School on U.S. 50 to slow traffic. Randy Sigley, DOH traffic engineer, said last Friday, “We are looking into the feasibility of a roundabout in that location.”
CHARLESTON — In a Feb. 21 ruling, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia ruled in favor of a Central Hampshire Public Service District complaint against the City of Romney.
The complaint issued by CHPSD Dec. 13, 2012, claimed that Romney raised its rate from 48 cents per thousand gallons for sewage treatment services to $10.80 per thousand gallons, an increase of 2.227 percent.
