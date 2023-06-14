On Sunday, June 18, the Timber Ridge Christian Church will hold their annual homecoming/memorial service. Sunday school at 10 a.m., morning worship service at 11, followed by a carry-in lunch after the morning worship service.
On July 4, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club will hold their annual Independence Day celebration. Opening ceremony will be at 11:30 a.m. The club will be awarding scholarships to four local graduating seniors. After the opening ceremony a lunch of pork and barbecued chicken will be served in the dining room. Other activities include music by “Five of a Kind,” a classic car show, horseshoe tournament, a bounce house for the children, an auction of donated items from local merchants and individuals served from the satellite kitchen, barbecued chicken halves, sandwiches, hot dogs, fries, drinks and homemade ice cream. Avoid the holiday traffic; come and enjoy the holiday with the Ruritans.
