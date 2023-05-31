Exciting happenings here in Horn Camp recently – as most of you folks realize that we are just the suburbs of Kirby and even now, no post office here. We greatly enjoyed having Giovowue Steuul of Genova, Italy for a tour of the one-room schoolhouse. She was a member (a teacher) of the Italian Student Exchange that spent time as a guest of Hampshire High School with teacher Mrs. Rita Hott and students and hosting families.
Also, we have had guests being four gentleman from Ontario, Canada doing the MABDR trail, plus several other riders from various locations have stopped by for a visit.
A party Sunday in honor of Miss Carli Bowman on her 18th Birthday and a 2023 graduate of HHS was given by parents, Corrina and Rob Reynolds and brothers, Joe and Caleb, with 42 helping in the celebration which included her Aunt Renee Pownall from Morgantown.
Another graduation celebration was on Saturday evening at Kirby Assembly of God Church honoring two college graduates, Molly Eyler and Cody Eyler and high school graduate being Chloe Meadows, granddaughter of Kathy Hawse.
CONGRATULATIONS go to all our graduates!
Make sure you make plans for your children to attend Vacation Bible School at Kirby Assembly of God Church June 25-29.
The annual Picnic at Asbury Grove (Bean Settlement community) will be Saturday evening June 3. o
