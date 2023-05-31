Betty Racey

Exciting happenings here in Horn Camp recently – as most of you folks realize that we are just the suburbs of Kirby and even now, no post office here. We greatly enjoyed having Giovowue Steuul of Genova, Italy for a tour of the one-room schoolhouse. She was a member (a teacher) of the Italian Student Exchange that spent time as a guest of Hampshire High School with teacher Mrs. Rita Hott and students and hosting families. 

Also, we have had guests being four gentleman from Ontario, Canada doing the MABDR trail, plus several other riders from various locations have stopped by for a visit.

