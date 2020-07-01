The Dog Days of Summer are upon us, so the Hampshire Review and sponsor Hospice of the Panhandle are looking for your puppy pictures.
We’ll be publishing that great picture of your dog — or even better, your dog and its favorite human — on Aug. 5.
Email the picture along with a note about who is in the photo and where they’re from to news@hampshirereview.com.
You can send it via U.S. mail to the Hampshire Review, P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757, or drop it off at our office at 74 W. Main St., Romney.
We need to receive them by 4 p.m. July 30.
And cat lovers? You’ll have your chance in the fall. When the Review and Hospice publish “Scaredy Cats” on Oct. 28.
