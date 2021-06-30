I think what this week calls for is a behind-the-scenes look at my time at the bluegrass festival. Sure, you’re aware that there was, in fact, bluegrass music at this festival.
There was food. There were vendors.
There was also me, and here is my unofficial report:
Because of my fair-skinned, Irish background, leaving the festival unburnt was never an option. In a sweet way, many folks both alerted me to the fact that my shoulders were looking a little pink (let’s be honest: red) and offered me sunscreen. I declined these offers, preferring to use my own sunscreen (which I later learned was expired), but they were sweet nonetheless.
Generally, I have an aversion to Porta Potties. Who doesn’t? I bit the bullet to face my claustrophobia in one of the festival’s Porta Potties, and my worst fear materialized as I realized this particular Potty was guarded by a massive bee.
See, there’s simply not enough ROOM in a Porta Potty to duck and cover from such a winged terror, so I had to bravely face my fears for 30 seconds. I advised the next person in line to choose a different Potty.
Because I have an inclination to take about 400 bajillion photos at every event I cover, I ran out of room on my camera’s SD card. I had to make a pit stop back at the office. What is it the kids say? “The grind never stops, unless you run out of room on your camera”?
Also, after the event a friend in the crowd notified me that I make faces when I take photos. It’s hard to NOT notice me sometimes, since I’m a) taller than the average bear and b) cutting in front of everyone for a photo. I do wrinkle my nose, nod, shake my head and roll my eyes when I’m taking pictures. It’s how I keep myself humble when I’m working. Otherwise, I’d be insufferable.
It has also occurred to me that I don’t think I have spelled “Wapocoma” correctly a single time in any of my notes about the festival.
We’ve got Wappocoma, Wappacomo, Wapocomo, Wacapoco, basically everything BUT the correct spelling. It’s honestly a toss up, so please look the other way if you see that I have it spelled wrong elsewhere. My ego is bruised enough.
And look, I’m just going to say it: the new Canadian guitarist in the band Nothin’ Fancy was cute. I deduced this as I was up in front of the stage, with sweat and sunscreen dripping into my eyes and my hair falling out of my bun, trying my best to take some decent photos.
Ah, summer. The ultimate humbling experience.
Speaking of summer, in order to beat the heat, my friends and I took a little break and headed down to the river. Because I’m an idiot, I didn’t have my river shoes with me.
“Eh, no big deal,” I thought. “I’ll just go barefoot.”
On the rocks. Which can be sharp. And slippery. Like I said: idiot.
Naturally, I cut my foot on a rock, but because I’m not the brightest (see above: IDIOT), I didn’t realize it. When I went back to the festival, I had a little sore spot on my foot, but I assumed it was a blister. It was actually a rock embedded IN my foot, and I had to do some rock-removal when I got home. Nothing like a little self-surgery to round out a day at the bluegrass festival.
It was my very 1st bluegrass festival. As a music enthusiast (a few steps down from “crazed fan”), it was good to see folks out at an event, sweating their tails off right there along with me. In-person, live music is irreplaceable, and it’s good to see that, little by little, we’re going back to normal.
As for me, “normal” is relative. I mean, was I ever ACTUALLY normal?
