ROMNEY — Your property tax bill that will be arriving shortly will likely contain a surprise in the calculation.
The assessed value of your vehicle won’t drop like it normally does each year as its value depreciates.
But the big surprise is that it won’t go up — like it probably should for 2022, given the big increase in used car prices during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“My own vehicle would have increased in value $9,000 this year,” Hampshire County Assessor Norma Wagoner noted.
Data from iSeeCars.com this spring showed that the average price of a used car in West Virginia increased by 34.1% from April 2021 to April 2022. The average price here, $38,396, is the 3rd-highest in the country.
To mitigate the shock, West Virginia’s county assessors asked the state to allow them to use the J.D. Powers values from July 1, 2020, for the 2nd year in a row. Tax Commissioner Matthew Irby took the idea to Gov. Jim Justice.
The governor relied on powers granted by the Covid-19 state of emergency in effect since March 2020 to issue an executive order requiring the state tax commissioner to compile a schedule of vehicle values based on the lower of either the current or previous year’s values for county assessors to determine assessed value for all vehicles.
“The personal property bill you will receive this July may be comparable to what you paid last year in 2021 vs. the huge increase the assessors were anticipating,” Wagoner said.
New vehicles purchased since the last tax calculation in 2021 aren’t covered by the move.
The treasurer’s office is mailing property tax bills starting Thursday. Friday will be the 1st day to pay the taxes.
