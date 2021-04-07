In the familiar discourse we know and refer to as the Lord’s Prayer, Jesus was talking to His Father and teaching His disciples to pray.
One instruction He gave them when it came to prayer, not be led into temptation, but that we would instead be delivered from evil.
I have had my issues over the years with various things and have had to pray that prayer many times as I’m sure we have all had at one time or another. Our temptations may have not been the same, but they were definite temptations just the same.
I’m glad that we can take those weaknesses and faults to the Lord and that we don’t have to name them publicly.
In this age of modern technology, the Internet has made many temptations even more of a struggle by making many of those vices so easily accessible. The flick of a switch and the strike of a few computer keys and pretty much any weakness can be fed right into one’s psyche.
And long after the device is turned off, the mind can replay those images over and over extensively.
I have been amazed at the recent commercials being aired over prime time television inviting anyone and virtually everyone 18 years and over to place a bet on their favorite sports team(s).
The day of the corner bar bookie is long gone and once again the temptation to bet a little to hopefully win a lot is a simple text away. And who is going to know when it’s done in the privacy of one’s own home and besides it’s apparently legal and convenient.
I feel for the individuals who have struggled over the years with any kind of addiction to gambling. I have been acquainted with some who fought hard to overcome their addiction by avoiding the casinos and purposely discarding their bookie’s phone number.
Now, they are being enticed by slick talking celebrities in high impact commercials that makes one feel almost as if their are receiving a personal invitation to a laid back cookout while watching a couple of games together and placing a few friendly, harmless bets.
Instead they are being lured into one game of chance after another. It’s an avenue that can easily lead down a path of addiction, loss and pain.
The gimmick is simple. Win and the thrill is such that it keeps one wanting to go back for more. Lose and it pretty much requires one to keep going back in order to recoup the losses.
That is until the losses become insurmountible and they can find no way out. I have seen it cost individuals their home, their jobs and their families.
Go ahead. Say goodbye to the corner bar bookie, but don’t replace him with some personal Internet gambling guru who can make it easier to lose than it was before.
