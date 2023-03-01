ruby

J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

MORGANTOWN – WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital has received a Blue Distinction® Center for Cardiac Care designation by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. 

Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated to hospitals proven to deliver care of the highest quality and safety standards that lead to better health outcomes for patients.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.