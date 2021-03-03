WINCHESTER — Valley Health’s Winchester Medical Center has been named to Newsweek’s annual list of the best maternity hospitals in the U.S.
The list includes 217 hospitals across 36 states — 5 in Virginia — recognized for providing high quality care to mothers and newborns.
Newsweek partnered with The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization that monitors the quality and safety of healthcare, to identify hospitals that met Leapfrog’s standards for excellence in maternity care based on its 2020 Hospital Survey.
Best Maternity Care Hospitals have low rates of early elective delivery, C-section delivery and episiotomy, and follow important protocols to protect the health of moms and babies.
“As the region’s largest maternity hospital, Winchester Medical Center is committed to following best practices in every aspect of care we provide to women and their newborns,” said WMC President Grady W. (Skip) Philips, III. “We have an exceptional team of caregivers who help welcome more than 2,000 babies into the world each year, with high-risk pregnancy and neonatal intensive care services available if needed. We are honored to be among the top maternity centers in the country.”
“We’re very proud to consistently achieve high marks in national quality metrics such as early elective delivery and primary C-section rates,” said Dr. James Nashed, chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Winchester. “Our team provides a high quality service, we meet or exceed the data-based marks, and it’s nice to be recognized for it.”
Newsweek Best Maternity Care Hospitals meet or exceed Leapfrog standards in 5 reported metrics:
• Early elective delivery rates of 5% or less. Scheduled C-sections or medical inductions performed before 39 weeks gestation without medical necessity carry risks to both babies and mothers.
• First-born C-section rate of 23.9% or less. C-sections should only be used when necessary to avoid risks of infection or blood clots, longer recoveries, difficulty with future pregnancies, and problems for babies requiring NICU treatment.
• Episiotomy rate of 5% or less. An episiotomy is an incision made in the perineum (the birth canal) during childbirth. Although episiotomies were once routine, current medical guidelines recommend only in a narrow set of cases.
• Newborn bilirubin screening rate before discharge of 90% or greater. Leapfrog assesses whether a newborn has been properly screened for a high bilirubin level which, if left untreated, poses a risk of brain damage and various disabilities.
• Appropriate DVT prevention in women having Cesarean delivery of 90% or greater. Women who deliver via C-section are sometimes at risk for a pulmonary embolism, where one or more arteries in the lungs become blocked by a blood clot. Hospitals must take care to reduce this risk using standard prevention protocols.
