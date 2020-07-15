The Children’s League is passionate about children and compassionate about their care.
For the past 86 years The League has cared for and served children with a focus on special needs. That still holds true today even amidst the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Although The League offices were closed for 3 months, League speech pathologists Debra Friend and Angela Mandell were able to offer teletherapy for children and families that chose to participate. The Children’s League is now open and once again scheduling children for orthopedic clinic, speech therapy and physical therapy.
While its mission has not changed, a few things have changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ensuring the health and safety of all and to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations, new measures have been implemented.
The Children’s League requires masks, conducts no-touch temperature check, screening questionnaire, and self-distancing. The League also requests that only one parent accompany a child for any appointment.
The Children’s League continues serving and caring for children. New referrals are welcomed. New referrals as well as current League patients are scheduled for appropriate screening or clinic appointment.
The Children’s League provides free orthopedic, cerebral palsy and cleft lip/palate clinics as well as free speech and physical therapy to children birth to 21 from Maryland, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
To have a child seen at The League or for information call The Children’s League office 301-759-5200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.