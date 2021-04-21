I would very much like to think warmer weather is here to stay and we can get on with planting with no worries, but of course, we all know that’s not a given at this time of the year.
We still need to be watchful for those unexpected frosts. Our latest frost date used to be May 4, but we had one on the 19th of May a few years back, so I’m going with that. Temperatures in the 40s at night are not bad, but both the day and nighttime temperatures need to be higher before many tender plants can go in the ground.
We are all going to the nursery and looking for, if not buying, summer plants. I am sure Walmart has perfectly good plants, and I have bought a few here and there, but they’re all just part of the crowd.
Buying local not only guarantees good plants, but information about growing them. Paul and Lisa at Valley View Greenhouse can help with whatever plant needs you may have. It is more important than ever to support our local businesses.
When buying bedding plants, choose those with a rich green color, sturdy stems, lots of unopened buds and well developed root systems. Avoid any with the roots packed in the pot or protruding from the bottom.
Packs with deeper cells allow for a larger root system and, let’s face it, the roots are really the heart of the plant.
This is important to remember no matter what plants you are buying. It’s early days for problems with pot-bound hanging plants, but the other information still applies.
Unless you have a lot of time to nurse it back to health, if it looks sickly, walk on by. Better to buy from someone you know and trust.
If you are thinking about adding some herbs to your gardens and like rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus), there are at least 2 new varieties of rosemary plants that are hardy in our zone. It used to be only rosemary ARP was perennial here, but “Hill Hardy” also known as “Madeline Hill” and “Alcalde” are also hardy in our area.
If you plant any of these 3 in full sun, they will reward you with tall, up to 4-inch (3 for Alcalde) undemanding plants for many years. Since each one has a distinctive fragrance and flavor, why not plant them together in the garden.
Mint, thyme, oregano and sage are also sun-loving perennial herbs with few needs. You can plant any of these herbs now and not only will they grow and spread, the deer won‘t eat them.
Catnip is another plant deer avoid. Grow some for your cats and then pick some leaves to dry and use as stuffing for cat toys.
I love basil in pots on my kitchen counter; he keeps the flies away, but he is not hardy in the garden. Grow basil in large containers outdoors to bring in for winter, as year round houseplants, or just consider them annuals in the garden.
When your chrysanthemums show signs of life, dig up and divide any crowded plants. Discard any woody portions and replant new divisions at least a foot apart to allow them to spread.
If you do it now, each rooted shoot will develop and produce fall blooms. Pinch back the tops when they reach about 4 inches tall to thicken the plant.
All of your transplants will be less stressed if they’re planted on a cloudy, calm day. I realize we have to do it when we have time regardless of the weather, but strong sun and wind are hard on not only transplants, but new plants, too.
So plant in the evening, early morning or an overcast day if you can. Your plants will thank you.
Make a note of the daffodils that need divided and choose a day early this fall to do it. Since everything will have died down by then, leave a marker where they’re growing so you know where to dig.
Also always allow the daffodil foliage to completely die back before removing it. It is busy nourishing the bulb. And snip off the spent flowers so they don’t waste energy making seeds.
I know Christmas was a while ago, but if your poinsettia is still blooming, just keep watering until it begins to fade and then discard it. However, if you want it to rebloom next Christmas, cut it back now to about 6 inches, making sure there are buds left on each stem.
Set it outside in full sun after danger of frost has passed and grow it as a potted plant, pinching it back occasionally to make it fuller. Water and fertilize regularly and we will talk about this more in the fall.
If your compost pile is struggling, add some green matter and manure to heat it up the decomposition process. Mix it in well and let it do the work.
