If you are like me, one of the first things you do in the morning is step outside and take a deep breath.
I call it taking a gulp of that fresh mountain air. Whatever you call it, it refreshes not only your body but your soul. While standing on the front porch, I might hear familiar birdsong and the rustling of leaves as squirrels and other small creatures scamper about. All making the beginning to a glorious day ahead.
News From The River House
Wednesday, March 22, Wine Down Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. Join in the café to unwind and socialize. Drink and appetizers will be on special, as well as activities like live music and adult-oriented arts and crafts.
Wednesday, March 22, Youth Music Club, 4:30-6 p.m. This after-school music club is geared to students of all ages. Led by Jack Dunlap and Mason Wright, the club seeks to provide instruction for playing with others and guidance for playing their instruments. Sign-up is available on TRH website.
Friday, March 24, Open Mic Night, 6-9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate in getting on stage and sharing their poetry, music, performance art or other forms of performance. Participants are allotted up to 15 minutes to perform. Food and beverages available at the café. This is a free event.
Saturday, March 25, Art for All, Noon-3 pm. This free arts and crafts event includes all materials. All ages welcome to participate. Come join the fun and express yourself in a creative environment.
Saturday, March 25, Concert: The Rolling Rust, 6-9 p.m., Tickets $18 presale, $22 day of or at the door.
Opening act: Alexander Holmes starts at 6 p.m. The Rolling Rust is indie/folk group from the foothills of Central New York whose passion for writing and performing is evident from the moment they begin to play. Alexander Holmes is a fan of emo and post-punk music. His next record, “Hollers,” will debut in Spring 2023, with a regional tour to follow.
Sunday, March 26, Herb Club, 1:30-3 p.m. This monthly cub is a free, family-friendly event that includes a presentation by a local herbalist. Each month, tea tasting and recipe sharing are included in the meeting. Come out and increase your knowledge about herbs and make new friends.
Monday, March 27, The Art of Letter Writing, Week 8. This is the last week of this very successful program. Tips for more successful letter writing have been shared, as well as participants’ comments regarding their own experiences.
Monday, March 27, Yoga in the Gallery, 5:30-6:30 p.m. $10 a person, cash only. Maximum of 12 participants. All levels are welcome. Bring your yoga props like a mat, block and strap if you want. In addition to yoga postures, breathing and relaxation techniques will be included in the practice.
Wednesday, March 29, Otter’s Art Club, 4:30-6:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome, but lessons are geared to children six and up. Each month a different artist will be discussed, and projects based on that artist will be created. What fun!
Saturday, April 1, Volunteer Workday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Come out and enjoy working alongside your friends and neighbors while sprucing up The River House. Refreshments will be provided; all ages are encouraged to come out for a day of service. Contact Beth Reese at beth.reese218@gmail.com with questions and to confirm participation.
Saturday, April 1, Art for All, Noon-3 pm.
Looking ahead: Saturday, Apr 8, Ken Waldman Writer’s Workshop, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Concert: Ken Waldman & The Wild Ones, 7-9 p.m.
News From The Capon Bridge Library
The library is participating in the Read Aloud WV of Hampshire County Campaign. This month, they have been collecting flashlights and blankets for the children’s “Snuggle and Read” event. You may drop off these items at the library or contribute a cash donation. Each child will receive a flashlight, blanket and book for reading under the covers. Stop by the library or call them at 304-856-3777 with any questions.
The March raffle will be a “Spring Cleaning” basket. The raffle began Monday, March 6, with the winner to be selected on Saturday, March 25. The basket consists of a large laundry basket filled with paper towels, sponges, Swiffer products and a huge variety of cleaners and laundry products. This is sure to be a popular raffle with the library crowd.
The library needs the following items: Paper towels, toilet paper, Lysol or Clorox spray and Lysol or Clorox wipes. Supplies needed for children’s crafts include pipe cleaners, paper plates, pom poms, construction paper, felt or foam sheets (assorted colors), paper bags and white card stock. Children’s story time is Wednesdays at 11 a.m.
This year, the library is designated as a location for free tax preparation. Nancy Meade is your certified representative for this program. Additional information is available at the library. Call 304-856-3777 to make an appointment.
The library is a drop-off point for a new program entitled “Recycle Beyond the Bag.” This program involves the collection of plastics, which will be used to create new benches for The Capon Valley Ruritan Club and new memorial benches for Willow Chapel. Types of plastics include bread wrappers, zipper plastic bags, bubble wrap, produce bags and newspaper bags. Trex will be creating these Earth-friendly composite benches.
Book Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at 2 p.m.
Community Events
First Tuesday of each month, Amazing Grace Food Pantry, 4-5:30 p.m., located on Christian Church Road.
Second Wednesday of each month, Hampshire Recycling Cooperative Meeting, 1:00 p.m., Capon Bridge Library.
Capon Bridge Community Center
Wednesday, March 22, Ruriteen Meeting
March 24, Bible Study 7 p.m.
Monday, March 27, April 3 - AA meeting, 7 pm; UMC Group, 2-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28, April 4th - NA meeting, 6:30 p.m.
March 30, Ruritan Board Meeting
April 6, Ruritan Club Meeting
Looking Ahead: April 15, 6 p.m., Colonial Feast hosted by The Fort Edwards Foundation. This annual event commemorates the Battle of Great Cacapehon. It’s free and open to the public. Activities include Brunswick Stew cook-off; Tree Ring Presentation by Dave Pancake; Presentation on the history and accouterment of the French & Indian War era Virginia Regiment, Rutherford Rangers. In addition, there will be a discussion of the new interpretive trail that has been developed. A great family event.
