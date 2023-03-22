Linda Hill Capon Bridge

If you are like me, one of the first things you do in the morning is step outside and take a deep breath. 

I call it taking a gulp of that fresh mountain air. Whatever you call it, it refreshes not only your body but your soul. While standing on the front porch, I might hear familiar birdsong and the rustling of leaves as squirrels and other small creatures scamper about. All making the beginning to a glorious day ahead.  

