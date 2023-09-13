The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reminds citizens of Appalachian Save a Life Day on Sept. 14, 2023, which offers free naloxone and training through events scheduled throughout West Virginia and 12 other states, as part of National Recovery Month.

“Recovery Month is an important time to highlight resources available to individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder, including life saving tools such as naloxone,” said Christina Mullins, DHHR Deputy Secretary of Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. “Through initiatives like Appalachian Save a Life Day, DHHR and partners will continue to strengthen West Virginia’s response to this epidemic and help more and more people achieve recovery.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.