Is a bowl of cereal soup?
Our youngest daughter recently asked me this question. My first inclination was “no.” Then, I heard her convincing argument about the mixed texture (solids floating in liquid) and how it’s served in a bowl and eaten with a spoon, and I started to reconsider.
She argued some soups, like gazpacho, are eaten cold. Furthermore, potato soup has a milk base, so why wouldn’t cereal floating in milk be a soup, too? The time of day you eat it can’t be the only determining factor. I’m guilty of eating cereal for supper more times than I’d like to admit, especially if my husband is out of town. Plus, there were plenty of days in my college years when leftover cold pizza served as breakfast. I guess that counts as pie for breakfast. So, maybe a bowl of cereal is soup.
Two out of three Savage kids seem to agree. Although, our oldest daughter also argued that a hotdog is technically a taco. I understand it is considered a sandwich, but a taco was a stretch for me. Our daughter’s case revolved around a hotdog bun being shaped more like a taco shell than two slices of sandwich bread. Would that make a half sandwich a taco, too?
Clearly, I’ve failed my children by not often offering them a hotdog on a flat piece of white bread. That was the primary bun of my childhood. Sometimes, we’d slit the hotdog in half, so it didn’t roll off the bread as easily. It’s a Wonder. I had never considered an Oscar Meyer Weiner on bread as a sandwich. However, I’m confident that the jelly sandwiches of my youth — a piece of bread smothered in grape jelly and folded in half — were, not tacos.
Then, our co-ed asked, “Is a Pop-Tart a calzone?”
I answered that a Pop-Tart was certainly not a calzone. She pointed out that Pop-Tarts are dough folded over a filling, sealed at the edges, and baked in an oven like a calzone. Our son contended that Pop-Tarts are pastries like jelly-filled doughnuts. I agreed, “They’re more like a hand pie.” That was the wrong analogy because our oldest daughter pounced on the fact that a calzone and a fruit hand pie are the same shape making them both calzones, just like a Pop-Tart. We couldn’t come to a consensus.
After this enlightening conversation, I wondered about a suppertime delicacy our youngest daughter used to make when she was much smaller and pickier. It’s hard even to remember that was possible. She’d happily get up from our dinner table of meat and vegetables and go to the pantry. She’d take a package of fruity Pop-Tarts, smother peanut butter between the unfrosted sides, and smoosh them together. At the time, we joked she was elevating the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Now I’m pondering whether that culinary creation was actually peanut butter between two jelly calzones.
Who knew there were so many philosophical questions about food? It will definitely give me something to think about the next time my husband goes out of town, and I make my family a delicious supper of Cheerio Soup.
