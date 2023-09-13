The second half of September is very busy at the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney.
Sept. 15 – Story Hour, school. We will read back-to-school books, sing songs, play fun games with the alphabet, number, colors and shapes. We will also make a special “All About Me” craft.
Sept. 16 – 11 a.m. Art Freestyle. Superhero/comic books.
Sept. 19 – 5:30 p.m. Family night. Come decorate some acorns.
Sept. 21 – 5:30 p.m. Art Smart Club. We will kick off our new year learning about different artists and their mediums each month. For September, we will be learning about Vincent Van Gogh and making Starry Night ornaments.
Sept. 21 – 11 a.m. Moving and Grooving. Explore different types of movement through play. Adults and children welcome (limited space is available, call 304-822-3185 or stop by the front desk to sign up).
Sept. 22 – Story Hour, leaves. We will read books about leaves, make leaf prints and sing songs.
Sept. 23 – 1 p.m. Adult movement. Learn line dancing and other social dances (limited space available, call 304-822-3185 or stop by front desk to sign up).
Sept. 26 – 4 p.m. Friends of the Library. We will be having a meeting; come join in and become a member.
Sept. 26 – 1:30 p.m. Book Club.
Sept. 29 – Story Hour, camping. We will read books about camping, do a dramatic play activity in a tent, sing songs, have a snack and make a fun craft.
There will be back-to-school coloring sheets in the kids’ room.
Month-long scavenger hunt located in the downstairs area of the library (kids’ area). Participants will have to find 12 school-related items to get a small prize at the front desk.
Sept. 1-9– National Cheese Pizza display. Children will decorate their own paper pizza with their favorite toppings and we will hang them up on the wall.
Sept. 1-30– We will have a “Bee a Good Reader” display. For every book read, children can put a bee on the wall with the name of the book and their first name. In honor of National Read a Book Day (Sept. 6), Buy a Book Day (Sept. 7) and International Literacy Day (Sept. 8).
Makerspace – friendship bracelets
Knitters – Meet every Thursday at 11 a.m.
Library Card sign-up month – Can you guess how many items we have in the library? Stop by the front desk and take a guess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.