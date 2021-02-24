Here’s my question for you: what can you get for $12?
My sporty counterpart Nick so eloquently suggests, “a cheap date.”
If the date was dinner, and the meal was a sandwich to split, a cup of water and a deep breath for dessert, maybe.
No, I’m thinking something a little more…professional.
When I was in my impressionable youth, I worked at Office Depot for a few years. Red polo, black pants and a nametag that said, “Emma In Training.”
I started when I was 16. I had the “Thank you for calling Office Depot, this is Emma, how can I help you?” down pat. I was a cashier, so I stood behind the register all day.
Behind the register was where the magic happened.
And, by magic, I obviously mean the In-Store Chair Assembly.
When people bought office chairs, they had the option for next-day pickup, where an associate would put together the chair and have it ready the following day. Easy enough.
Now, when you look on the Office Depot website, it says, “Let experts assemble your new chair for you.”
Experts.
Meaning, a 16-year-old Emma In Training.
It was an additional $12 tacked onto the price of the chair (but, when I looked it up just now, I saw that they’ve bumped the price up to $15. Highway robbery).
I got a chair assembly crash course from my manager one day, and that was that. I was suddenly an “expert.”
To be fair, the chairs do come with directions. Sometimes I’d test myself on my French skills and read the French side of the instructions (though, if the customer wanted their chair put together properly, I should have probably stuck to the English).
I got to the point where I could do it fairly quickly, and I was always so proud of myself. I’m no engineer. I’m not usually intrigued with the “how does it work” thing; I’m more of a “let’s get the stupid thing done” kind of gal. It was a good system.
You’re probably wondering, “Why is Emma blathering on about Office Depot and chair assembly fees? How on Earth does that relate to her actual job?”
Well, when your across-the-hall mate’s office chair starts to fall apart, chair assembly becomes a marketable skill. I channeled my inner red polo-ed Emma In Training and used an allen wrench to take the bolts out and readjust the arms of the chair.
Kneeling on the Review carpet took me back to the days of kneeling on the tile floor at the front of the Office Depot while frustrated customers waited impatiently for me to jump up and check them out.
The grumbled expletives are the same now as they were 8 years ago, though the uniform, nametag and coworkers are a little different.
I’m trying to be well rounded.
I don’t feel like that was 8 years ago, but the numbers don’t lie.
Unlike Nick, however, who said, “I didn't do anything!” when asked how he broke the chair. Typical.
