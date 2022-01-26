With Omicron stubbornly sticking around, the interest in at-home Covid-19 tests in Hampshire County has skyrocketed.
With last week’s launch of the federal government’s “get your free Covid test” website, the interest is spiking even more.
How do you get your free test? How does the free test system work? Where can you buy the tests in Hampshire? How do you get your result, and what do you do with that result once you have it?
After the Review staff picked up one of these tests at Lambert Drug Store in Romney, they’re taking you through the process in 3 steps: how to find a test, how to take it, and what to do once you have your results.
Get your hands on one
Free Covid tests: order online
Covid tests can be ordered online for free, thanks to the national website launched last week.
Click the button that says, “Order Free At-Home Tests.”
You will be directed to a form asking for your contact information and your shipping address.
A few things to keep in mind:
- There is a limit of 1 order per residential address.
- An order includes 4 individual rapid antigen Covid tests.
- Orders will ship free starting in late January.
Having a problem?
In a very small number of instances, users have received error messages when ordering their free Covid tests. The USPS has a link to file a service request if you have issues ordering the tests: https://emailus.usps.com/s/the-postal-store-inquiry.
The most common issues users have had are:
- The USPS doesn’t recognize your unit’s address (such as an apartment) as one of several in a multi-unit building.
- The delivery address isn’t recognized. Make sure you’re typing your address the way USPS recognizes it. Use the USPS zip code lookup tool to make sure you’re typing it right: https://tools.usps.com/zip-code-lookup.htm
- Your residence is connected to a commercial building.
Remember, it’s 1 order of 4 tests per household with no exceptions.
Free Covid tests: pickup in person
Valley Health has home test kits that, over the next few weeks, will be distributed throughout the community in pharmacies. Keep an eye out for places that advertise free tests, and follow all protocols for picking yours up when they’re available.
Buying in-store
Pharmacies and large stores (like Walmart or Target) carry at-home Covid tests. They cost generally somewhere between $10 and $25, and don’t be surprised if you have to go to a few places to find them in stock.
Because the federal government isn’t sending the tests out until the end of January (meaning you probably won’t have them in hand until the middle of February), at-home tests on store shelves are in high demand right now, thanks to the Omicron surge.
Testing, 1, 2
Your at-home Covid test will have comprehensive, step-by-step instructions included. Don’t be intimidated if they seem complicated; take your time and follow the directions.
Before you get started
Wash your hands.
Make sure that your Covid test kit has all of the supplies: a test “cassette,” the extraction buffer tube and disposable nasal swab. There should be a spot on the box that can be popped out as a holder for the extraction tube, so find that and prepare it.
Take the test
Open the extraction tube and set it in the holder. Take out the swab, and do not touch the tip with your fingers.
Insert the swab into one of your nostrils about half an inch. Swab in a circular motion 5 times; it should take about 15 seconds. Repeat in your other nostril.
Take the swab out and place it directly into the extraction tube. Do not pass go.
Swirl the swab in the solution for 30 seconds. Rotate the swab 5 times while squeezing the tube between your fingers.
Remove the swab while squeezing the tube and throw the swab away. Attach the dropper top to the tube and swirl the tube a few more times for good measure.
Gently squeeze 4 drops from the tube into the sample well on the test cassette. Make sure at least 4 drops go into the well.
Wait 15 minutes for your result.
The results are in…
A negative result will have a line by the “C” mark (the “C” represents “control.” It means no Covid antigen was detected).
The instructions will detail what a positive result looks like on your test cassette (not all tests look exactly the same, so refer to the instruction sheet for your particular test).
What now?
If your Covid test comes out as negative, that’s a pretty strong indicator that the Covid virus isn’t in your system.
However, tests aren’t foolproof; there is a possibility that your negative result is a false negative. If you’re sick or showing symptoms, test again or contact your primary care doctor for a confirmation test.
If your result is positive, there are a few procedures to follow.
“If it’s a home test result in a school-age kid, they’re supposed to report that to the school and let (the child’s) doctor’s office know,” said health department director Tamitha Wilkins. “The doctor might bring them in for a confirmation test.”
If you test positive, you need to isolate for 5 days.
“If you need a work note or a return-to-school note, you’ll need to follow up with your provider and do a PCR test for confirmation,” Wilkins added.
Positive results from an at-home Covid test are technically considered “suspected” cases, according to the CDC. Dr. Anye Amjad, state health officer for the West Virginia DHHR, commented, “It’s a good way to screen symptoms, but it’s not a replacement for an actual test conducted by a doctor.”
