lenten

We are very happy to be able to share our Lenten Luncheon together and in person. Our theme this year is all about the people who Jesus encountered on His way to Calvary. For my part, I wanted to present a character study on one of the most important and exemplary women in the life of Christ. Her name is Mary Magdalene. 

Mary Magdalene was not Jesus’ girlfriend, wife or lover, as some popular fiction writers may have suggested. 

Rev. Steve Wilson

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.