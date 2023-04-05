We are very happy to be able to share our Lenten Luncheon together and in person. Our theme this year is all about the people who Jesus encountered on His way to Calvary. For my part, I wanted to present a character study on one of the most important and exemplary women in the life of Christ. Her name is Mary Magdalene.
Mary Magdalene was not Jesus’ girlfriend, wife or lover, as some popular fiction writers may have suggested.
Contrary to some traditions, she was not the so-called “woman of the city” mentioned in Luke, chapter 7, who washed Jesus’ feet and then covered them with perfume, even though she is mentioned in the paragraphs found in Luke, chapter 8.
Here’s what we do know: she was delivered from serious demon possession and that she was saved along with other wealthy women who helped serve Christ and support the ministry.
“Now it came to pass, afterward, that He went through every city and village, preaching and bringing the glad tidings of the kingdom of God. And the 12 were with Him, and certain women who had been healed of evil spirits and infirmities – Mary called Magdalene, out of whom had come seven demons, and Joanna the wife of Chuza, Herod’s steward, and Susanna, and many others who provided for him from their substance.” (Luke 8:1-3 NKJV)
Mary Magdalene was a firsthand witness to some of the historic events in the life of Christ. For example, she was there at His crucifixion and was one of the few who stayed to the very end. We know this before it is recorded in Scriptures.
“There were also women looking on from afar, among whom were Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James the Less and of Joses, and Salome, who also followed Him and ministered to Him when He was in Galilee, and many other women who came up with Him to Jerusalem.” (Mark 15:40-41 NKJV)
She was also a witness to Christ’s burial.
“And Mary Magdalene and Mary the Mother of Joses observed where he was laid.” (Mark 15:47 NKJV)
Mary Magdalene was also a witness to the empty tomb.
“But Mary stood outside by the tomb weeping, as she wept she stooped down and looked into the tomb. And she saw two angels in white sitting, one at the head and the other at the feet, where the body of Jesus had lain.
“Then they said to her, ‘Woman, why are you weeping?’ She said to them, ‘Because they have taken away my Lord, and I do not know where they have laid Him.’” (John 20:11-13 NKJV)
She was an eyewitness to Christ’s resurrection. In fact, she was the first one to see Him after He rose from the dead.
“Now, when He rose early, on the first day of the week, He appeared first to Mary Magdalene, out of whom He had cast seven demons. She went and told those who had been with Him, as they mourned and wept. And when they heard that He was alive and had been seen by her, they did not believe.” (Mark 16:9-11 NKJV)
Mary Magdalene was an obedient follower of Christ who shared her witness whether her hearers believed her or not.
