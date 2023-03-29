technical

Recipient Nursing Students: Representatives of 40 & 8 Voiture 1623 (back), present $500 scholarship checks’ to four Eastern nursing students

MOOREFIELD — On Tuesday, February 28, representatives from 40 & 8 Hardy County Voiture 1623 presented four $500 checks from their nursing scholarship to Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College nursing students. The nursing student recipients were Michelle Adkins of Pendleton County, Jodee Crites of Grant County, Crystal Goodwater of Hampshire County, and Whitney Hall of Hardy County. “I am honored and extremely thankful to have been awarded the 40 & 8 scholarship,” said Crites, “As a single mom of two little girls, this money will not only help me but also benefit my daughters while I work towards my nursing degree. I hope that they see that through hard work and dedication, they too will be able to make their dreams come true.”

“This scholarship has truly been helpful and has assisted me in being able to continue my education without having to work full-time hours throughout my studies,” said Adkins. Scholarship support is vital for students to make pursuing their education even more affordable and make it easier for those who work while enrolled. “Receiving this scholarship has helped me with everyday living expenses while attending school,” said Hall, “I am very grateful for the opportunity to receive the scholarship and can’t express the stress that it takes off of me while focusing on my nursing classes!”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.