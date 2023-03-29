MOOREFIELD — On Tuesday, February 28, representatives from 40 & 8 Hardy County Voiture 1623 presented four $500 checks from their nursing scholarship to Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College nursing students. The nursing student recipients were Michelle Adkins of Pendleton County, Jodee Crites of Grant County, Crystal Goodwater of Hampshire County, and Whitney Hall of Hardy County. “I am honored and extremely thankful to have been awarded the 40 & 8 scholarship,” said Crites, “As a single mom of two little girls, this money will not only help me but also benefit my daughters while I work towards my nursing degree. I hope that they see that through hard work and dedication, they too will be able to make their dreams come true.”
“This scholarship has truly been helpful and has assisted me in being able to continue my education without having to work full-time hours throughout my studies,” said Adkins. Scholarship support is vital for students to make pursuing their education even more affordable and make it easier for those who work while enrolled. “Receiving this scholarship has helped me with everyday living expenses while attending school,” said Hall, “I am very grateful for the opportunity to receive the scholarship and can’t express the stress that it takes off of me while focusing on my nursing classes!”
The 40 & 8 was founded in 1920 by American Veterans returning from France after World War I. In 1955, they began their support for nursing education. Voiture 1623 of the 40 & 8, based in Moorefield, has been a longtime advocate and supporter of Eastern’s nursing students with this scholarship. “The 40 & 8 scholarship is much more than monetary support; it is an encouragement,” said Goodwater, “It is wonderful to have help with the cost of school; however, knowing an organization such as 40 & 8 supports me as a veteran’s wife, and a nurse in training means so much more.”
This is the second time these students have been awarded this scholarship. October of 2022 was the first time they were presented the checks by Jeff Fraley, director of nursing education for Voiture 1623 of the Forty & Eight (40 & 8) Veterans Organization, which can be read about here. In support of their nursing scholarship program, members of the 40 & 8 hold several fundraising events each year.
If you are considering an application to a future Nursing cohort, please contact Eastern to learn about taking some required General Education courses in advance while waiting for the next application period to open in 2023. Completion of courses prior to application may improve the chances of a successful Nursing Program application in the future and will lighten the course load once successfully enrolled in the Nursing Program. To learn more about Eastern’s nursing program, contact Barbara See at 304-434-8000 ext. 9268 or barbara.see@easternwv.edu.
