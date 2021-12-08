Hampshire County is almost heaven if you’re looking to shop local, homemade gifts this holiday season. Whether it’s the sights, sounds or smells of the season, giving a Hampshire-made gift can be a unique, useful and beautiful way to show a loved one you care about them this Christmas.
Unique and beautiful
Hampshire County is chock-full of crafters and artists who take every opportunity they can to share their talents with the rest of the community.
This Christmas, consider giving something beautiful, whether it’s art, whether it’s a book written by a Hampshire Countian, whether it’s a framed photograph.
This weekend, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Romney, there will be a Christmas Market on South High Street, with local vendors showcasing their unique talents for all the folks celebrating the holiday in town.
While also being one-of-a-kind, Romney artist, writer and musician Elizabeth Podsiadlo offered a more practical reason for buying gifts from local artisans this year.
“One of the benefits of having these products is that (folks) don’t have to worry about being backordered or arriving late,” she added. “And not only is the money to the artist helping your community, it’s all helping your own state.”
Parties for hosting...
Gifts that explore the flavors of the season, as well as the ample opportunity for hosting guests, may be just as useful as they are tasty.
Podsiadlo described what she called a “really good hostess gift”: her 14-inch Springerle cookie, sold at the Co-op.
Food is something that can connect people and bring a community together, so it makes sense to consider a Hampshire-made gift that encourages that sense of togetherness.
Items like potholders and bowl cozies can be “whimsical and inventive,” Podsiadlo said, and a fun way to explore handmade gifts for your loved ones.
The Co-op is currently selling cookies, fruitcake and more, offering an opportunity to give a homemade taste of the holidays as a gift.
The gift of 'cozy'
Giving the gift of “atmosphere” can be overlooked and underrated, but candles and other handmade wax products can bring the smells of the holidays into a loved one’s home.
Tessa Mulledy, who started Mountain State Candles, uses all-natural soy wax in her candles, which makes them longer-lasting than other options.
“I started my business off a candle addiction passed down from my mom,” she admitted. “I love making everyone’s homes smell great and clean.”
She called candles and wax melts “the perfect handmade gifts for the holidays.”
