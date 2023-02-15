Brenda Hiett

Pastor Teresa Adams of the Capon Bridge Methodist Charge is holding a bible study for interested folks who want to learn more about our Lord and his love for us. The Study started on Feb. 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Methodist Church; stop in and learn about his love for us.

The Capon Bridge Methodist Charge is also holding an Ash Wednesday service at Central Methodist Church located on Cooper Mountain on Feb. 22, 2023. Come and share bread, soup and services with us.

