Pastor Teresa Adams of the Capon Bridge Methodist Charge is holding a bible study for interested folks who want to learn more about our Lord and his love for us. The Study started on Feb. 9, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Capon Bridge Methodist Church; stop in and learn about his love for us.
The Capon Bridge Methodist Charge is also holding an Ash Wednesday service at Central Methodist Church located on Cooper Mountain on Feb. 22, 2023. Come and share bread, soup and services with us.
Carol Fultz, Joyce Oates and I had a wonderful lunch and afternoon visit with our brother, Roger Oates and his wife, Melanie, at their apartment in the Lutheran assisted living home at Orchard Ridge, Round Hill, Virginia. We had some catching up to do as our families and grandchildren are constantly moving forward with their careers and lives. Orchard Ridge is a beautiful place, and they have made many friends there.
Fire broke out in the old unoccupied “Seldons Store” on Route 259 at High View on Friday, Feb. 10. The structure was one of the first buildings you see when entering Hampshire County via Rt. 259, South. At this time, I do not know the cause of the fire. Local fire companies responded to the call, and Rt. 259 was closed for part of the day. Another old historic building was lost.
I am enjoying a Valentine’s Day gift from two friends, Louise and Alanna McGuinn. They presented me with a glass jar containing small stones, water and sprouting tulip bulbs. It is an early harbinger of spring; thank you Louise and Alanna.
Don Clise enjoyed a recent visit from his grandsons, Lucas and Ben Giffin and their father, Jerry. An evening spent with family enjoying a football game on TV is a good way to spend our long dark evenings. It is time to order your seeds and plan your spring garden.
