These breakfast and brunch recipes will make a special meal
Looking for unique ways to make mom feel special this Mother’s Day?
Team up with the rest of the family to plan a healthy breakfast or brunch for mom. Preparing a meal for Mom can involve the whole family, regardless of ages.
Washing vegetables and fruits, setting the table and stirring ingredients are tasks for younger children, while older children can operate appliances, chop and peel produce.
Engaging the whole family in the meal process helps children learn teamwork, kindness, creativity, and math and science skills. Preparing and eating meals together as a family is great for kids and adults alike because it builds special bonds, creates memories and encourages communication.
Family mealtimes are important and allow all of the family members to sit down and enjoy a meal together. This can sometimes be challenging with family members’ busy schedules.
However, a little extra planning to make this happen is imperative, as the benefits are lifelong. There is evidence that reveals that family members that eat together are happier and healthier.
Mom will certainly be happy and feel special when the whole family jumps in and prepares a meal on her special day.
Berry Breakfast Parfaits
- 6-1/2 cups frozen unsweetened raspberries
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup orange juice
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/2 tsp. grated orange rind
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
- 2 cups fresh blackberries
- 2 cups granola
- 4 cups vanilla Greek yogurt
Place raspberries and brown sugar in a blender; cover and process until pureed. In small saucepan, combine the raspberry puree, orange juice, cornstarch and orange rind. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 2 minutes longer.
Remove from the heat and cool. In 8 parfait glasses, layer half the raspberry sauce, berries, granola and yogurt. Repeat layers and sprinkle with additional brown sugar if desired. Serve immediately.
Source: University of Vermont Extension Service
Mini Sausage and Mushroom Quiches
- 8 oz. turkey breakfast sausage, removed from casing and crumbled into small pieces (you can buy turkey sausage crumbles too)
- 1 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 8 oz. mushrooms, sliced
- 1/4 cup chopped onions
- 1/4 cup shredded Swiss cheese
- 1 tsp. freshly ground pepper
- 5 eggs
- 3 egg whites
- 1 cup 1% milk
Position rack in center of oven; preheat to 325 degrees. Coat a nonstick muffin tin generously with cooking spray. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage and cook until golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to a bowl to cool.
Add oil to the pan. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring often, until golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer mushrooms to the bowl with the sausage. Let cool for 5 minutes. Stir in scallions, cheese and pepper. Whisk eggs, egg whites and milk in a medium bowl.
Divide the egg mixture evenly among the prepared muffin cups. Sprinkle a heaping Tbsp. of the sausage mixture into each cup. Bake until the tops are just beginning to brown, 25 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Place a rack on top of the pan, flip it over and turn the quiches out onto the rack. Turn upright and let cool completely.
Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Hearty Breakfast Casserole
- 1 lb. roll of sausage (or your favorite sausage)
- 2-1/2 cups seasoned croutons
- 4 eggs
- 2-1/4 cups milk
- 1 can (10-1/2 oz.) condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 package (10 oz.) frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
- 1 can (4 oz.) mushrooms, drained and chopped
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/4 tsp. dry mustard
- Fresh herb sprigs
- Sauce or salsa (optional)
Spread croutons on bottom of greased 13-by-9 baking dish. Crumble and cook sausage in medium skillet over medium heat until browned. Drain. Spread over croutons.
Whisk eggs and milk in bowl until blended. Stir in soup, spinach, mushrooms, cheeses and mustard. Pour egg mixture over sausage and croutons. Refrigerate overnight. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Bake egg mixture 50-55 minutes or until set and lightly browned on top.
Garnish with herb sprigs if desired. Serve hot with picante sauce, if desired. Refrigerate leftovers.
Source: North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service
Peachy Breakfast Bake
- 3 Tbsp. salted butter
- 3 cups fresh peaches, peeled and sliced
- 1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. white sugar
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 whole eggs
- 2 egg whites
- 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/4 cup whole wheat flour
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 2 Tbsp. white sugar
Preheat oven to 400 degrees with rack in middle position. Place butter in an 8-by-8-inch baking dish and place in oven on the center rack to melt. Add peaches and brown sugar to melted butter in baking dish, stir to coat. Mix together the sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the top.
Bake 15 minutes. In a mixing bowl, beat eggs and egg whites with a whisk, add almond milk and vanilla. Whisk together. Add remaining dry ingredients and mix until blended. Remove peaches from oven, pour batter slowly and evenly over baked peaches. Return to oven and bake 20 minutes, until the center of the batter is firm, puffed up and browned. Serve warm with whipped cream.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Blackberry Peach Crumble
- 2 cups fresh blackberries
- 2 cups peeled and sliced fresh peaches or 1 (16-oz.) bag frozen peach slices, thawed
- 1 tsp. grated lemon peel
- 2 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 1/3 cup, plus ½ cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup chopped blanched almonds, (optional)
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 6 Tbsp. butter, cut into pieces
Combine blackberries, peaches, lemon peel, cornstarch and 1/3 cup brown sugar in a large bowl. Pour ingredients into a lightly greased 8-by-8-inch baking dish.
Mix together flour, almonds, salt, and remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar. With pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in the butter until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle flour mixture over fruit. Bake in a pre-heated 400-degree oven for 30 minutes. Cool 10 minutes prior to serving.
Source: University of Kentucky Extension Service
Breakfast Fruit Bowl
- 3 Tbsp. frozen orange juice concentrate
- 2 medium apples, washed and diced with peel
- 1 orange, peeled and diced
- 1 banana, peeled and sliced
- Optional fruits: 1/2 c. grapes; 1 c. diced cantaloupe, watermelon or other fruit in season
Place orange juice in medium bowl. As fruits are prepared, add to bowl and toss lightly to cover with orange juice. Chill or serve immediately.
Source: North Dakota State University Extension Service
Bacon and Avocado Hash Brown Egg Cups
- 2-1/2 c. hash browns, thawed
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 6 eggs
- 1/2 avocado, diced
- 1/2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 slices bacon
- 1/2 bell pepper, diced
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray a muffin tin with cooking spray and set aside.
Pour hash browns into a large bowl. Add olive oil 1 Tbsp. at a time, stirring in between, until the hash browns are just coated, not oily. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Line each muffin cup with seasoned hash browns, pressing down to fit the bottom and sides of each cup, creating a crust.
Place muffin tin in preheated oven and cook for about 20 minutes, or until the hash browns are golden brown.
Lower oven temperature to 325 degrees. Whisk eggs in a mixing bowl. Fold in avocado, cheese and bacon. Scoop egg mixture into each hash brown crust and place back in oven. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until eggs are set.
Let cool for a few minutes and serve.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
Blueberry Muffins
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup low-fat milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
- Non-stick cooking spray
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 12-muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray
In a large mixing bowl, stir the oil and sugar together until creamy. Add eggs, milk, and vanilla to the oil and sugar mixture. Mix until blended.
In a separate medium mixing bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the dry flour mix to the wet oil-and-sugar mix in the large bowl. Stir to combine.
Gently fold the blueberries into the batter. Fill each muffin cup 2/3 full with batter. Bake until the tops are golden brown (about 25 to 30 minutes).
Source: Purdue Extension Service
Impossible Brunch Pie
- 4 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled (or use 1/2 c. chopped cooked ham, chicken or turkey)
- 1 (10-oz.) pkg. frozen broccoli, spinach or asparagus, thawed and chopped
- 1 cup low-fat sour cream
- 1 cup low-fat cottage cheese, small curd
- 1/2 cup baking mix (such as Bisquick)
- 1/4 cup butter or margarine, melted
- 2 eggs
- 1 tomato, peeled and sliced
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese
Brown bacon and crumble. Heat oven to 350 degrees.
Grease a 10-inch pie plate (or 9-inch square pan) and spread chopped broccoli, spinach or asparagus on the bottom. Top with crumbled bacon or chopped meat.
Mix sour cream, cottage cheese, baking mix, butter or margarine and eggs. Pour mixture over bacon or chopped meat. Top with tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.
Bake for 35 minutes at 350 degrees until knife inserted in center comes out clean and the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Cool 5 minutes before serving.
Source: NDSU Extension Service
