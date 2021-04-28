At their 1st “real” meeting since last year, the Capon Valley Ruritan Club was joined by their District Governor, Bryan Flanagan, and their Zone 2 Zone Governor, Sandra Timbrook, as they look forward to resuming club activities, including their July 4 celebration.
As they were planning for 2021, they took time to recognize 2 members who were instrumental in helping their club, not only the last year, but for many years.
Barbara “Bubbles” Silverman was recognized for her many years of service to the club and community. District Governor Bryan Flanagan presented her with the highest award in Ruritan: the Tom Downing Award.
Club President Kevin Davis presented the “Ruritan of the Year” award to Lorrie Krautwurst, the club secretary. This award is so meaningful because it was given as a result of a vote of the club members. It is so nice to be appreciated and recognized.
On behalf of the club members and the community, thank you for all that you do.
