Our youngest daughter was excitedly telling me about a book she’d been reading on our way home from school the other day. It’s a historical fiction novel about the feud between the Hatfields and McCoys.
She said to me, “They hated this woman, and they tried to hang her because she’s a Methodist.” I looked into the rearview mirror so I could see her face before asking, “They tried to hang her because she was Methodist? We’re Methodist.”
Our daughter answered, “Well, the book never said she was Methodist. I know she is because she’s not crazy like the Hatfield and McCoys. She’s kind, minds her own business and doesn’t believe in all their ways, so I think she’s a Methodist. She’s the most like us.”
That evening, I began to read her novel. The lady who our daughter was describing was explained in the author’s notes as being a “fallen woman.” The McCoys tried to hang her because she spent too much time with a fellow whom their sister wanted to marry.
Her Christian denomination was a little unclear to me. I guess she could’ve been a Methodist.
My sister-in-law offered maybe she was a Presbylutheran. While in preschool, our now 21-year-old niece told her teacher that was her family’s denomination.
When the pre-K teacher later asked my sister-in-law about it, she acknowledged that Presbylutheranism was the denomination of the First Church of Springfield on the television show “The Simpsons.” Its founder wanted the pope to change some very important tenets, like allowing people to attend church with wet hair.
I’ll admit, over the past year, I’ve attended a good many church services in my pajamas. With a coffee cup in one hand and our remote in the other, I’ve logged in from our sofa, appreciating the new meaning of “come as you are.”
As we are becoming more comfortable with the idea of returning to in-person services, I’m starting to think how much longer it’ll take me to get ready on Sunday mornings. I may look like a Presbylutheran with dripping wet hair the first few Sundays back.
Right around Easter, I heard on the radio that for the 1st time in United States history, the percentage of Americans belonging to a church dipped below 50%. A steady decline in membership began around the turn of the 21st Century.
In 1999, 70% of Americans belonged to a congregation. Twenty years later, that percentage was just 47%, as an increasing number of Americans express no religious preference at all.
It reminded me of a social media post I saw a while back. It instructed, “Be the reason someone loves Jesus. Not the reason they hate Christians.”
I thought about that again this past week when our youngest daughter was retelling the events of her book. The Hatfields and McCoys cited the Bible verses while murdering each other and committing other unspeakable deeds.
When Belle Beaver was cut down from her noose and regained her voice, she inquired, “I ask you, is this the work of God?”
Our 11-year-old may have been onto something. Whether Methodist, Presbyluthernan, or another denomination, I wonder if we’re more like the McCoys or Belle Beaver.
Are we using religion to justify our actions and judgment of others, or are we, to the best of our ability, trying to “do all the good we can, by all the means we can, as long as we ever can?”
