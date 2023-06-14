ROMNEY — Hampshire County Arts Council is partnering with the Hampshire County Committee on Aging to bring art to the Romney Senior Center.
Local artist Lynn Smith will guide folks and teach them how to paint a “sunflower gnome” in two one-hour classes. Afterward, the pieces will be displayed around Romney as part of the Art in Public Places project before being returned to each artist.
As a member of the Arts Council and an employee of Romney’s senior center, Jane Nelson’s goal in bringing this class to the senior center is to bring art to people who might not have had the opportunity otherwise.
Classes are $10 per person, and it includes all art supplies, an 11x14 canvas and an apron to protect clothing.
The first session will be on June 21 from 11 a.m. to noon, and the second on June 28 from 11 a.m. to noon. For questions or to register, call 304-822-2465. Both art session will be held at the Romney Senior Center on 280 School Street
