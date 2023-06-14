ROMNEY — Hampshire County Arts Council is partnering with the Hampshire County Committee on Aging to bring art to the Romney Senior Center.

Local artist Lynn Smith will guide folks and teach them how to paint a “sunflower gnome” in two one-hour classes. Afterward, the pieces will be displayed around Romney as part of the Art in Public Places project before being returned to each artist.

