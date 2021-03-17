3 cups Love
2 cups Warmth
1 cup Forgiveness
1 cup Friends
4 spoons Hope
2 spoons Tenderness
1 pint Faith
1 barrel Laughter
Combine love and warmth. Mix thoroughly with tenderness. Add forgiveness. Blend with friends and hope. Sprinkle all remaining tenderness. Stir in faith and laughter. Bake with sunshine. Serve daily in generous helpings.
A sunny day in Rio this Sunday afternoon. Spring is on its way, and I think everyone is looking forward to setting on the porch in the sun and visiting with family and friends.
We will go back on fast time on March 14, so we need to set our clocks back at midnight on March 13, so we will not be late anywhere we go on March 14. We will then change back to slow time on Nov. 7 in the fall.
So sorry to hear of the death of a great Legionnaire and friend Robert “Greek” Fochalis, age 80, of the Hampshire Post #91 in Romney. He was American Legion Department of WV-State Commander in 2010-2011. He worked on many programs, including Mountaineer Boys State. He died in Morgantown and was buried there. He will be missed by all who knew him. Our deepest sympathy to all.
Deepest sympathy to the Hazel Elizabeth (Park) Spear family, who passed away March 3, 2021, in Berryville, Va. She was buried at Asbury in Bean Settlement on Wednesday, March 10. She was 90 years young.
Happy birthday wishes to Derek Dove on March 1, Wendy Staggs on March 4 and Tammy Dove on March 6. Hope you all had a wonderful and blessed day!
If you have any news to share, please call. Hope we can get back to normal soon.
Until next time, everyone stay safe and God bless all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.