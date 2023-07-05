I had the joy of helping out with a Vacation Bible School (VBS) led by Romney First United Methodist Church and Romney Presbyterian Church. This year, the theme was “Hero Hotline,” and focused on stories of “ordinary people” in the Bible doing “extraordinary things.”
It is helpful to remember that scripture does not shy away from unflattering stories about people through whom God works. Genesis, for example, is a retelling of cosmic origins through the lens of a family drama that would not be out of place on daytime television or in the pages of “Us Weekly.”
In my congregation, we are reading highlights from Abraham’s story. God calls Abraham to gather his household, including his wife, Sarah, and go to a new land that God will show him. Abraham stops in Shechem, but eventually a famine causes Abraham and his family to move south, into Egypt. Just like us, patriarchs struggle with hard times.
As more time passes, and Abraham and Sarah remain childless, and they begin to worry. Sarah suggests that Abraham should take Sarah’s slave, Hagar, as a wife. This decision quickly comes to haunt them all. Abraham marries Hagar, and she soon becomes pregnant. Hagar, now a spouse and member of the household, stops acting like a slave and begins to look down on Sarah. Hagar is, after all, now going to be the mother of Abraham’s first-born, the one who would be expected to receive a double share of the family wealth. Just like us, patriarchs also jockey for status and position within their family.
Sarah fiercely moves to defend her status and convinces Abraham to set aside Hagar’s status as a spouse and make her, again, Sarah’s slave. In the words of the biblical text, Sarah “dealt harshly with her,” until Hagar chooses to run away. The biblical text does not shy away from the full range of emotions. Much like any tabloid, reality TV show, or soap opera, we see the full range of human emotion as Hagar moves from slave to spouse and back to slave.
Hagar runs away, but an angel appears and tells her to return, promising that Hagar’s child, to be named Ishmael, will survive, and become strong. Hagar returns, and the household reaches a tenuous truce as Ishmael is born and grows into adolescence.
Sarah finally has a child, a son named Isaac. Now that Sarah has had a child, that truce with Hagar comes to an end. This time, Hagar does not run away, but is sent away. Just like us, Sarah regrets past choices.
Reading Abraham and Sarah’s story from Genesis does not feel like God is helping “ordinary” people do “extraordinary things.” They are, on closer look, deeply flawed individuals. Abraham is frequently dishonest and self-serving, but despite it all, God still works through him. God also protects Hagar and Ishmael from the worst outcomes of Abraham and Sarah’s decisions.
The promise of this story is that Abraham, Sarah, and other Biblical figures are just like us. Through actions that are self-serving, jealous, and rageful, God works in and through humans with behavior that falls far short of our ideal of a hero.
