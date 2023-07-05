0120 Rob Vaughan.jpg

I had the joy of helping out with a Vacation Bible School (VBS) led by Romney First United Methodist Church and Romney Presbyterian Church. This year, the theme was “Hero Hotline,” and focused on stories of “ordinary people” in the Bible doing “extraordinary things.”

It is helpful to remember that scripture does not shy away from unflattering stories about people through whom God works. Genesis, for example, is a retelling of cosmic origins through the lens of a family drama that would not be out of place on daytime television or in the pages of “Us Weekly.” 

