“Now when Moses saw that the people were unrestrained (for Aaron had not restrained them, to their shame among their enemies), then Moses stood in the entrance of the camp, and said, “Whoever is on the Lord’s side—come to me!” And all the sons of Levi gathered themselves together to him.” (Exodus 32:25-26 NKJV)
To restrain, to show restraint, what exactly does that mean for us as believers? When I look at the online dictionary according to Merriam-Webster, it tells me this: “control over the expression of one’s emotions or thoughts.” Control over the expression of….
The above passage of scripture comes at such a crazy/crucial stage during the days of Moses. Moses had been up on the mountain communing with our Creator and absolute chaos was breaking out down below in the camp of the Israelites. I encourage everyone to take a look at chapter 32 of Exodus this week and read about exactly what took place. We read about delay and the lack of patience of the people. We read about the brother of Moses, Aaron and how he gives in to the pressures of the people. We read about the interrupted communion between God and Moses. We read about a celebration of worship that actually was an act of evil idolatry. We read about the handwriting of God that got destroyed in the midst of anger. Then we eventually get to the part where Moses saw the people unrestrained.
As I have often said, try to put yourself there, on the mountain or at the bottom with the rest of them. Lack of restraint had consequences; some may call it lack of self discipline. As Moses noticed the unrestraint of the people, he often missed his own.
Yes, Aaron led the people in a completely irresponsible way and allowed the voice of the majority to do evil things. They were all guilty. What I don’t want us to overlook is the individual lack of restraint with Moses. If the definition tells us it is about control over the expression of emotion, what does Moses have for an excuse?
“So it was, as soon as he came near the camp, that he saw the calf and the dancing. So Moses’ anger became hot, and he cast the tablets out of his hands and broke them at the foot of the mountain.” (Exodus 32:19 NKJV)
As Moses witnessed the unrestraint of the people, he himself showed a great lack of self-discipline as his anger became hot and he slammed the handwritten tablets of God to the ground. Yes, I understand, some may say this anger was a righteous anger and quickly overlook the word “anger.”
Did God give another handwritten set of tablets to Moses? Consequences. Did Moses get to walk into the Promise Land after all that he did for God? Consequences.
“Then Moses lifted his hand and struck the rock twice with his rod; and water came out abundantly, and the congregation and their animals drank. Then the Lord spoke to Moses and Aaron, ‘Because you did not believe Me, to hallow Me in the eyes of the children of Israel, therefore you shall not bring this assembly into the land which I have given them.’” (Numbers 20:11-12 NKJV)
Restraint must come at all levels, from the top down. What does restraint do for us? Trust me, it is a difficult character trait. So many things I can do here, but not all things are good. Living the Christian life is difficult but we run this race with certainty because we know in whom we have believed.
I want to end with a thought that has been shared on Facebook. “McDonalds can mess your order up 101 times and you still go back, one thing goes wrong at church and you quit. People aren’t hungry enough!”
Is it about the hunger? I really don’t think so. If we want to be classified in the same category as fast food, maybe it’s about the product? But we don’t have fast food; we have the “Words of Life.”
Maybe, just maybe, it is about the service of the unrestrained believers.
Colby Nichols is a Purchased Possession of Augusta. He is married to his beautiful wife Suzy and is blessed with a son, Canyon, and a daughter, Maysa.
