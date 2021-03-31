At every Cub Scout Pack 32 weekly meeting, as a part of their opening ceremony, the Scouts recite the Scout Oath, which includes duty to God and country. Thus, the highlight of this past month was when Romney Mayor, the Honorable Beverly Keadle, accompanied by her husband the Honorable Judge Tom Keadle, came to address the Webelos and Arrow of Light Scouts (4th and 5th graders) about civic responsibilities and other forms of local duty to country.
As a part of their advancement requirements, the older Scouts need to complete the Building a Better World Adventure, which requires the Scouts to learn about their rights and duties as a citizen, as well as to meet with a government or community leader and discuss an important issue facing the community. Mayor Keadle spent the better part of an hour discussing her job as mayor, and other important facts such as the mandatory qualifications a person must possess to run for town council and how many “readings” are required before an idea becomes a town ordinance. Even the adults learned a thing or 2, such as why some proposals require a 3rd reading before becoming an ordinance. As a special memento to remember her visit, Mayor Keadle gave each of the youth a special wooden Town of Romney key. Rumor has it that the keys have to ability to provide the holder a “sweet” reward at the Romney Town Hall.
After months of predominantly virtual meetings, Romney Cub Scout Pack 32 was able to recommence meeting in person again at the beginning of March and from the perspective of most of the parents and Scouts it was none too soon. Having not met for months, there was a lot of “catching up” to do: earlier in the month the following Scouts were recognized with rank and other advancement recognitions: Seth Haza (Webelos Rank); Lions (Kindergarten) Adventures – Ryleah Blaha, Addi Krupka-Collins, Braeya Long, Jaxson Spalding, Phineas Timbrook; Tiger (1st grade) Adventures – Bentley Bean, Sadie Fields, Lily Rothgeb, Lane Youngblood; Wolf (2nd grade) Adventures – Christian Mattingly, Nate Shugars; Bear (3rd grade) Adventures – Eian Fields, Gage Fields, Archer Long, Paris Stewart, Ethan Stokes; Webelos (4th grade) Adventures – Braelyn Canan, Roger Haines, Seth Haza, Bocki Heavner, Serenity Moyers, Bryson Stewart; Arrow of Light (5th grade) Adventures – Jacob Fields, Justin Gillette, Whittney Haines, Wyatt Hooker, Jacob Leake, Zachary Malcolm, Hana Marshall, Joseph Mullins, Eli Skipper, Ethan Snyder, Kayden Stewart and Xavier Valle.
As March draws to a close, all who drive by the Pack’s Adopt-a-Spot at 85 West Main Street in Romney can see some of spring’s 1st flowers blooming – daffodils, crocuses, tulips, anemones and soon grape hyacinths – resulting from the Scout’s flower bulb planting service project from last October. Closing out this month, the Scouts will be building bluebird boxes again; over the past 7 years they have built over 100 bluebird boxes that have been installed in places like the VA Center in Martinsburg, at the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind and in Romney’s Depot Station Park.
The Scouts of Cub Scout Pack 32 predominantly attend the following schools or are home schooled: Romney, Augusta, Springfield – Green Spring, Slanesville and John J. Cornwall Elementary Schools and the WV Schools for the Deaf and Blind and new members are always welcome. If you know a boy or girl entering grades K-5 this year who is interested in joining Cub Scouts, now is the perfect time to get started for the 2020-21 program year. For more information contact Pack Committee Chairman Rick Hillenbrand at cell phone 703-477-5835 or look for Cub Scout Pack 32 online via www.BeAScout.org. o
