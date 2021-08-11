Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Arita “Tummy” Ricewick. Tummy passed away at home on Wednesday, July 28. Tummy was very active in the community, volunteering at her church and Green Spring Community Park. She will be missed by the family and many friends.
Last Monday afternoon, Vickie Shaffer and Sharon Miller of Cumberland visited the writer and celebrated a late birthday with her.
On Monday, Aug. 2, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee went to Kingwood and visited Hovattes Zoo. On Tuesday, Wanda Koontz went with to Leesburg, Va. to the outlets.
Birthday wishes go out to Michele Embrey,, who celebrates on Aug. 17, and to Norma Shanholtzer on the 25th. Keep all those still in the hospital and with health issues at home on our prayer list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.