100 Years Ago — June 8, 1921
The friends of Miss Willie Peyton Parsons tendered her a “shower” in honor of her approaching marriage to Richard Carskadan last night. Those participating met at Miss Susan Brady’s and drove to the Parsons home carrying with them their gifts.
Prof. O.G. Gain, Misses Otie Endler, Georgiana Martin, Charlotte Stump, and Ada Poling will leave next week to attend the summer course at the University at Morgantown.
Miss Juanita Heilig and Miss Ruth Kayhoe, teachers in the Romney High School, left for their homes yesterday.
Return of the 5-cent loaf of bread is a near possibility throughout the United States, Secretary of Agriculture Wallace said.
50 Years Ago — June 9, 1971
U.S. Air Force Sergeant Robert W. Flanagan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Calvin W. Flanagan, of Romney, has arrived for duty at Osan AB, Republic of Korea. The sergeant is a 1968 graduate of HHS.
Mrs. Ruth Byrd, of Orlando, Fla., is spending some time with her sister, Mrs. Nora Lee Kimble, of Fort Ashby.
Dona G. Bott, son of Floyd Bott, of Rio, was inducted into the Order of the Grail, Junior Men’s Honorary, at WVU this spring.
Two Romney residents, Steve Davis and Stan Mals finished 1st (Mals) and second (Davis) in age group 30-39, in the Winchester Moose Stampede 15 kilometer (9.3 mile) race, which was run Sunday, May 24. Both Mals and Davis were outstanding, out of a field of over 100 runners.
40 Years Ago — June 3, 1981
Mae Sowers has returned home Sunday from New York where she visited for a week with Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Detres.
The annual Hampshire County Special Olympics was held at Romney Junior High School on April 23 for special education students.
Deborah Lynn Loy, a member of the Class of 1981 of HHS, has graduated with a 12-year perfect attendance record. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph (Gary) Loy of Augusta.
30 Years Ago — June 5, 1991
Hampshire High School junior Hayley Sevigny became the school’s first state champion for the HHS girls’ team, taking first place in the AAA discus with a school record and career best throw of 123’5”.
On April 30, Hampshire Memorial Hospital Long Term Care Unit, Romney, resident Grace Wolford celebrated her 100th birthday. Greetings arrived from President Bush, Gov. Caperton and Willard Scott. Mayor of Romney Cecil O. Gordon visited and brought a lovely bouquet of flowers.
20 Years Ago — June 6, 2001
Delray resident John Dillinger has added two more success stories to his list of accomplishments by enrolling at two colleges and graduating from both — at 70 years old.
Lisa Hileman was in Montreat, N.C., May 13-18, where she represented the Shenandoah Presbytery and the Synod of the Mid-Altantic Presbyterian Church USA at a conference on aging.
Susan D. Stack, Brandon, Fla., is spending some time here with her sister, Gladys Spring. Mary D. Michael, Fairfax, Va., joined her sisters for the weekend. They attended the Saturday evening banquet and Susan celebrated her 60th high school reunion.
10 Years Ago — June 8, 2011
ROMNEY — “God just drafted himself another linebacker,” one of Andy Sion’s team members said Friday night at Rannell’s Field as he talked about the many memories he had of his friend.
Students lined up on the track to take to the microphone and share memories of the young man who graduated from HHS less than two weeks ago.
Sions died in a single-vehicle accident just three days after graduation.
ROMNEY — Hampshire County’s Teacher of the Year is Isaac Lewis.
Betty and Jimmy Hartman attended a retirement party for Cheryl (See) Yaider. Jimmy worked with her for years.
Billy Hartman and family and Justin Lemon and grandparents went to Kingwood for a 4-wheeler race on Saturday.
