HC Development Authority 10 a.m. Wed., July 27, Taggart Hall.
HC Committee on Aging Board of Directors 10 a.m. Wed., July 27, COA Administration office, 24781 Northwestern Pike, Romney.
HC Historic Landmarks Commission 2 p.m. Wed., July 27, HC Courthouse Court Room, 19 E. Main St., Romney.
Sketch Club 4:30-5:30 p.m. beginners, 6:30-8 p.m. advanced, Thurs., July 28, River House, Capon Bridge. Free. Bring your own supplies. Kayla Wilhite facilitator.
Capon Bridge Ruritan Club board 6:30 p.m. Thurs., July 28, CB Ruritan Community Center.
Diabetes support group 11 a.m. Thurs., July 28, Hampshire Wellness Center, Sunrise Summit. Free. Led by Pam Francis.
HC Board of Education 6:30 p.m. Mon., Aug. 1, Central Office, School St., Romney.
Romney Police Board 9 a.m. Mon., Aug. 1, Romney Town Hall.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 91 2 p.m. Mon., Aug. 1, upstairs, Post 91 Home. Romney.
Augusta Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Aug. 1, HC Fairgrounds dining hall, Augusta.
Springfield Ruritan Club 6:30 p.m. Mon., Aug. 1, Springfield Ruritan, 140 Green Spring Valley Road.
HC Farm Bureau 7 p.m. Tues., Aug. 2, Augusta Fire Hall, U.S. 50.
HC Arts Council planning session 4:30 p.m. Tues., Aug. 2, Bank of Romney Community Center, Romney. Open to all. For more info, email Dale Brady at dalebw@msn.com.
CB Finance Committee 7 p.m. Tues., Aug. 2, CB Town Hall.
