Kitty Savage 2023

Our youngest daughter enjoys sitting on the edge of her Grandmommy’s dock and dangling her feet in the saltwater below. Earlier in the summer, our oldest daughter had captured a video of a group of jellyfish swimming just off that same dock. From her bird’s eye view, they looked so beautiful and serene. Watching that video, I understood why a jellyfish group can be called a “bloom.” They really were quite pretty floating there in the water below.

Over Labor Day weekend, our youngest Savage took several opportunities to soak her feet in the saltwater creek off her Grandmommy’s dock. At one point, I asked if she’d seen any jellyfish. She said she had not and added, “If I had seen jellyfish, I wouldn’t have kept my feet in the water. Jellyfish and mascara are my worst fears.” 

