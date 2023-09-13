Our youngest daughter enjoys sitting on the edge of her Grandmommy’s dock and dangling her feet in the saltwater below. Earlier in the summer, our oldest daughter had captured a video of a group of jellyfish swimming just off that same dock. From her bird’s eye view, they looked so beautiful and serene. Watching that video, I understood why a jellyfish group can be called a “bloom.” They really were quite pretty floating there in the water below.
Over Labor Day weekend, our youngest Savage took several opportunities to soak her feet in the saltwater creek off her Grandmommy’s dock. At one point, I asked if she’d seen any jellyfish. She said she had not and added, “If I had seen jellyfish, I wouldn’t have kept my feet in the water. Jellyfish and mascara are my worst fears.”
OK, the jellyfish fear I get.
A run-in with their tentacles can be awful. When we lived on the Chesapeake Bay, my husband insisted we keep meat tenderizer in our beach bag just in case of a jellyfish sting. Nothing says “love” like coming out of the water with a brand-new welt developing on your leg and your husband grabbing something off the spice rack to rub all over it like you’re a flank steak. So, I completely understand our daughter’s desire to avoid that unpleasantness. Plus, our girl is quite the FRIENDS fan, and remembers the episode when Chandler urinated on Monica to help relieve her jellyfish pain.
The thought of a sting so significant that it would require such a gross remedy would contribute to anyone’s fear of jellyfish.
However, how mascara fits into that same category had me baffled. I asked, “You’re afraid of jellyfish AND mascara?” Sure enough, our daughter confirmed her fear. Putting a brush full of mascara near her eyes gives our girl the willies. She doesn’t want to accidentally poke her eye with it, let alone risk all that goop getting into her eye socket.
As a contact lens wearer from way back, I can verify that any foreign substance, even an errant lash, can cause your eyes to water, turn red and hurt like the dickens. It’s not as painful as a jellyfish sting, but it’s certainly not enjoyable.
Despite the risk, I suspect our middle schooler will eventually decide to face her mascara fear head-on. In fact, I foresee a time coming in the near future when she’ll bravely put faith over fear. In this instance, I’m talking about faith in YouTube make-up tutorials and her ability to use a steady hand to accentuate and extend her eyelashes. We’ve already been down this road with another Savage daughter.
Until I field requests to resume taxi services to ULTA Beauty, I’ll appreciate that our 13-year-old still puts mascara in the same category as jellyfish. As long as she’s not in a hurry to look older than she is, I’m not in a hurry, either. Similar to a group of jellyfish, I think it’s OK to stand back and simply observe the beauty of the bloom.
