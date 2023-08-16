I really enjoyed my time at Taggart Hall during the Peach Festival this year. I love history and was really excited to meet authors John Hull and Steve French. John Hull was a very charismatic speaker, and I learned about the Vietnam War. I was in high school when that was going on, and I lost friends and classmates for political reasons that I have never understood. I have been a fan of John Hanse McNeill and his Rangers for many years. Steve French introduced me to folks who were not Rangers but occasionally rode with them on their raids. Who these men were, what motivated them, and what happened to them after the war was very interesting. I always want to know the rest of the story.
Congratulations to my sister, Carol Fultz, on her recent award for her work in the field of education. If sisters could give gold stars, both my sisters would be first on my list. I also want to congratulate my great-niece, Amanda Greene, on her induction into the Lindenwood Athletic Hall of Fame for her bowling skills. They sure put pressure on the rest of us to measure up. We are really proud of them.
The S. R. Mowrey Reunion was very well attended this year. I believe there was about seventy present at the gathering of the clan. Nancy Wolfe is the head of the family. She is the youngest daughter of Stanley and Ada Nealis Mowrey, who had fourteen children. I am a daughter of their oldest daughter, Maxine Oates. It is always good to see everyone and to catch up on what has happened during the year. We are a family of cooks and eaters, so the tables were loaded, and the food was enjoyed by all. I remember one reunion at the Capon Bridge Fire Hall when two strangers who attended ate dinner with us, and we thought they were long-lost family members until they tried to pay for their dinner. We all had great fun out of that incident.
The churches of the Capon Bridge Methodist Charge are serving brunch on the first day of school for the teaching staff at Capon Bridge Elementary and Middle Schools. Our teachers work very hard to instill knowledge and social skills in our children, and the churches want to say THANK YOU.
Pastor Dennis Adams and his wife Barbara brought the message today at Capon Chapel. Pastor Teresa Adams has been ill, and we pray for her health. We enjoyed Pastor Adams’ sermon and are very appreciative of his efforts to keep us from backsliding.
