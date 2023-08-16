Beverly Malcolm

I really enjoyed my time at Taggart Hall during the Peach Festival this year. I love history and was really excited to meet authors John Hull and Steve French. John Hull was a very charismatic speaker, and I learned about the Vietnam War. I was in high school when that was going on, and I lost friends and classmates for political reasons that I have never understood. I have been a fan of John Hanse McNeill and his Rangers for many years. Steve French introduced me to folks who were not Rangers but occasionally rode with them on their raids. Who these men were, what motivated them, and what happened to them after the war was very interesting. I always want to know the rest of the story.

Congratulations to my sister, Carol Fultz, on her recent award for her work in the field of education. If sisters could give gold stars, both my sisters would be first on my list. I also want to congratulate my great-niece, Amanda Greene, on her induction into the Lindenwood Athletic Hall of Fame for her bowling skills. They sure put pressure on the rest of us to measure up. We are really proud of them.

