Fear is a dreadful thing that can be completely debilitating in almost any number of circumstances.
For instance, we know there are thousands of flights into and out of airports on a daily basis with hundreds of thousands of people on board. And it has been proven that overall air travel is safer than ground travel.
Still the thought of what could happen when considering flying from point A to point B puts a halt on an undocumented number of potential flyers.
Experiencing a close call with any potentially dangerous situation is bad enough, but even after the close call is over and we know we are safe, the thought of what could have been is as frightening, if not more so than the actual experience.
We think things like, “I could have been seriously injured or killed,” or “had I not looked up at just the right time from texting while I was driving, I could have just wiped out an entire family.”
Some things should put the fear of God in us and we should learn from them while other things should cause us to stop, count our blessings and thank God for watching over us.
Those 2 words, “what if,” can send chills over us when we consider the things that could have happened in any given situation.
“What if I hadn’t forgotten my coat and run back into the house to get it? I may have been involved in the accident that occurred in front of me less than 5 minutes before.
The “what ifs” are insurmountable when we really think about them. And those “what ifs” can be as debilitating as the actual incident.
“When I think of all the things that could have happened, it makes me not want to ever ride in a car again.”
But the fear of the “what ifs” are made far worse when we allow our minds to run away with us and make us live out the things that could of happen rather than enjoy that which did happen.
“Think of what could have happened had the plane crashed? But it didn’t.
So why not just enjoy the safe trip instead of allowing ourselves to experience anxieties over the “what ifs?”
Reality has proven that bad things can happen to good people just like they can happen to those we consider to be “not so good.”
The Bible tells us that it rains on the just and the unjust. But likewise, the sun shines on both the just and the unjust. There are enough bad things that happen in our lives so why do we have to turn a good, or successful event into a bad experience because of the “what ifs?”
The psalmist said, “bless the Lord, O’ my soul, and forget not all His benefits.” (Psalm 103:2)
From the prophet Isaiah, “Fear not for I am with you, be not dismayed for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10)
That verse alone is there to let us know that whatever the situation is, God is always with us. He is with us, not only in the good times, but He is with us also in the bad times.
When the “what ifs” actually happen and when those things we actually dread come to fulfillment, He is still there.
And so the question is raised, “Well, if He is there in the bad times, why doesn’t He stop them from happening?”
The mega-multitude of bad things that happen can often times, and no, not always, but can often be traced somewhere down the line to human failure.
They happen because someone wasn’t paying attention and crossed the center line, someone skipped a step in a procedure or because someone had a lapse in judgment for even a split second.
The biggest majority of such things are considered accidents because they weren’t intended. They weren’t done maliciously or with intent to maim or injure another.
But they can certainly fall under the category of the “what ifs.” Such things remind us far too often that the “what ifs” far too often become reality.
Thus, also the reason why just thinking about the “what ifs” can cause us to experience anxieties.
The Bible tells us that we are to “be transformed by the renewing of our minds.” (Romans 12:2) In other words, we are not to think as those who have no faith or hope, but we take God’s word and promises to heart.
“Finally, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable, if anything is excellent or praiseworthy, think upon these things.” (Philippians 4:8)
The “what ifs” happen too often so that when something turns out good, let’s not give the “what ifs” credibility to the point of causing us to be anxious about could have happened. Let’s give God the thanks for the good that came out of any given circumstance and remember that He is with us even when the “what ifs” do occur.
