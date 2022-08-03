During the 1st quarter of 2022, 85% of small business owners said their business was affected by inflation, and 67% were forced to raise prices, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reports. 

Inflation can be catastrophic for small businesses, and many owners are worried. However, small businesses can be more flexible and responsive to shifts in markets and in demand than their larger counterparts.

