0816 horse show 1 Jacob Busch.jpg

Grand Champion Halter Horse – Jacob Busch – Sponsored by K&K Fiber - Kyle Snyder.

AUGUSTA — For the second year in a row, the opening event of the Hampshire County Fair was the 4-H and FFA Horse and Pony Show. 

Eight riders took to the ring to display their horsemanship skill. These county 4-H and FFA individuals were Jacob Bush, Addison Cox, Tren Crane, Jacob Fields, Natalie Gochenour, Lilyanna Rothgeb, Madalynn Stephens and Aurora Wilson. 

0816 horse show 2 Addison Cox.jpg

Reserve Champion Halter Horse – Addison Cox – Sponsored by 4 His Glory Farm.

