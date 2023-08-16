AUGUSTA — For the second year in a row, the opening event of the Hampshire County Fair was the 4-H and FFA Horse and Pony Show.
Eight riders took to the ring to display their horsemanship skill. These county 4-H and FFA individuals were Jacob Bush, Addison Cox, Tren Crane, Jacob Fields, Natalie Gochenour, Lilyanna Rothgeb, Madalynn Stephens and Aurora Wilson.
The Overall Grand Champion Halter Horse, Flicka, was shown by Jacob Busch, and his banner was sponsored by K&K Fiber.
The Reserve Grand Champion Halter Horse, Izzy, was shown by Addison Cox, and her banner was sponsored by 4 His Glory Farm.
Several individuals were recognized for winning the high point competition. High Points were awarded for individuals who scored the highest in English, Western and Games classes in both the junior and senior division.
High Point Winners for the competition were Addison Cox, Tren Crane, Lilyanna Rothgeb, Madalynn Stephens and Aurora Wilson.
Several community businesses, including Abundant Life Greenhouse, Augusta Animal Hospital, Blue Oak Mountain Farm, Clover Crest Farm, D&G Equipment, Durst Enterprises, Frey Enterprises, Green Spring Graphics, Mountaineer Audiology, and Christy Kauffman at State Farm Insurance stepped up and sponsored prizes for these individuals.
Individual Division Winners
Halter Champion: Jacob Busch and Flicka
Halter Reserve Champion: Addison Cox and Izzy
Showmanship – Jr. Division – Addison Cox
Showmanship – Sr. Division – Natalie Gochenour
English Jr. Division - Addison Cox
Western Jr. Division – Addison Cox
Western Sr. Division – Tren Crane
Trail Class – Jr. Division – Addison Cox
Trail Class – Sr. Division – Aurora Wilson
Barrel Class – Jr. Division – Madalynn Stephens
Barrel Class – Sr. Division – Aurora Wilson
Pole Bending – Jr. Division – Madalynn Stephens
Pole Bending – Sr. Division – Tren Crane
Flag Race – Jr. Division – Lilyanna Rothgeb
Costume Class – Jacob Busch
Bareback for a Buck – Jr. Division – Madalynn Stephens
Sponsors and Show Recognition
Horse Show Chairperson – Crystal Rothgeb
Ribbons – Hampshire County Ruritans
Show Shirts – Augusta Ruritans
Show Judge – Shelby Silveous
Awards – Leah Kidner
Show Entry Fees – FNB Bank
Food and Drinks during Show – Hampshire Hoofbeats 4-H Club
Announcer – Aaron Cox
Ring Steward – Barb Havins
Ring Preparation – Hampshire Hoofbeats 4-H Club, Aaron Cox, Clyde Havins, and Mike Rothgeb
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.