Starting plants from seed is a great, inexpensive way to get exactly the plant varieties you want to grow. Hopefully you’ve already done the hard work of deciding what to grow this year. Starting seeds indoors requires the same basic elements as growing plants outdoors — light, seeds, soil and water. The hardest element to provide indoors is light. It is possible to start seeds in a room or on a windowsill that receives a full day (at least 8 hours) of bright light, but most gardeners will need to supplement that lighting with special plant or grow lights that simulate the full spectrum of the sun. Even then, the lights may need to be left on for 12-15 hours per day, for your seedlings to grow as strong and healthy as they would in sunlight.
There are so many choices of what to grow, it’s tempting to want to try them all. But keep in mind that as your seedlings grow, they will need to be moved into larger pots that will take up even more space. So choose wisely. Buy seeds of plants you’re certain you can’t find at local garden centers or plants that you want to grow in large quantities inexpensively. You might want to join forces with other seed starters and arrange to grow and trade different varieties.
Beginning seed collectors often shred a flower head in order to extract the seeds, not realizing that the most viable seeds are positioned around the outer perimeter of the head. By shredding the entire head, cleaning the seed is more difficult, resulting in more seeds that don’t sprout.
So keep that in mind if you still have whole seedheads.
If you have seeds you didn’t get to plant last year, here’s a quick way to tell if they’re still good. Many seeds have a long life but some like sweet peas and delphiniums do not.
Dampen a thick paper towel, sprinkle a few seeds on it, gently roll it up and then store in a sealable plastic bag. Place the bag in a warm area, about 75 degrees and keep away from direct sun. Check the seed packet for number of days to germination and start checking your seeds a few days before the recommended number. Once germinated, you can transfer the seeds into a soil medium or discard them.
You can determine the rate of germination by counting germinated seeds. If 10 seeds out of 100 germinate, you can estimate that 10 percent of the seeds in the packet are viable.
When to start your seeds is always a bit of a guess. First you’ll need to know when your last expected frost date is. Then check your seed packet to see how many weeks growth are required before setting outdoors. Count back that many weeks from your last expected frost date to get an approximate date for starting those seeds. Our last frost date is around the 20th of May. It’s approximate because weather does not always live up to predictions, but you should be in the ballpark. Different plants will require different timing, so use a calendar or your garden diary to mark down when different seeds need started. Obviously, if you have a cold frame you can start plants outdoors much earlier.
Very few of us have professional seed starting materials.
Buy potting soil made specifically for seed starting. You can also find containers for seed starting at the store. I have found if you only need to start a few seeds, those plastic containers with the clear lids you get takeout in are great. Plastic margarine cups work well also. And remember to thin tiny seedlings by cutting or pinching off the unwanted plants, rather than pulling.
Pulling will disturb the roots of the remaining seedlings and may well bring up all the seedlings, instead of just the ones you want thinned out.
Keep your new seedlings healthy and pest free by keeping a close watch for problems.
When you find a pest, you need to act quickly because there are no natural predators indoors for pests like fungus gnats and aphids.
Pests and diseases can spread quickly through tender young seedlings and even onto your houseplants, which are susceptible to many of the same problems.
Dwarf varieties such as super sweet cherry tomatoes and patty pan squash produce lots of smaller fruits and vegetables.
The smaller fruit matures earlier than larger fruited varieties and often produces over a longer growing season. As a result you can increase your actual yield and have fresh vegetables over a longer period of time. o
