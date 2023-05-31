JUNE 2 & 3
Lewis & Clark Circus
For circus fun for the whole family, swing by the Lewis & Clark Circus – sponsored by Hampshire County Parks and Recreation.
Show times are Friday, June 2 at 5 and 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 3 at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Ticket prices and special family deals can be found online at lewisandclarktickets.com.
The circus will be set up on the field on School Street in Romney, and shows are 90 minutes of big-top fun.
JUNE 3
Capon Bridge Square Dance
Join the fun and learn to dance at another Capon Bridge community square dance – no experience necessary.
The dance will be from 6 to 9 p.m.; come at 5:30 for a bonus “intro to square dancing” class. Bring a partner, friend or just bring yourself and find a partner on the dance floor.
Janine Smith will be the caller, and the Dargan Benders will perform the music. The Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Company will be selling concessions. The event is “pay what you can,” with a suggested donation of between $7 and $15. RSVP by registering on Eventbrite – visit the Capon Bridge Square Dance Facebook page.
JUNE 3
Romney garden walk
Get your June dose of whimsy with a free “garden walk” featuring seven Romney homes, on June 3 from 10 a.m. until 4.
The self-guided event will be held rain or shine, so be prepared to wear your gumboots as you travel from home to home, checking out the fruits of local gardeners’ labor.
Featured gardens:
651 Washington Bottom Rd, Ridgedale (organic farm)
184 North Marsham St, Romney
201 S High St, Romney (above firehall)
266 York Dr, Old Sunrise Summit
232 York Dr, Old Sunrise Summit
232 Old Jersey Mountain Rd
1595 Old Jersey Mountain Rd
Depot Station Park, W Sioux Ln, Romney
JUNE 3
Concert: JD Eicher and Derrick Tea
Local acoustic musician Derrick Tea will be opening for singer-songwriter JD Eicher at an outdoor, riverside concert at The River House on June 3 – weather depending.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the show begins at 6. Tickets are $18 in advance and $22 at the door.
Eicher is originally from the Youngstown, Ohio area and has released nine albums.
Only 40 presale tickets will be sold in the event of inclement weather and the concert being moved indoors. Tickets will be available at the door for all outdoor concerts.
JUNE 11
Concert: Bruce and Betty
Take a step back in time for an old-time southern country gospel hour. Musicians Bruce and Betty of Buckeye, Ariz., will hold a free concert at the Romney Church of the Nazarene – located at 339 Elk Place in Romney – on Sunday, June 11 from 10:45 a.m. until noon.
The couple has performed in 40 states and have even toured in Europe.
The concert is free to the public, but an offering will be collected at the end. For more information, call the church at 304-822-5412.
JUNE 16 & 17
Cacapon Riverfest
Four bands, three food trucks and tons of river fun are all planned for the second annual Cacapon Riverfest at The River House, scheduled for June 16 and 17.
The two-day event, sponsored by the Friends of the Cacapon River, will also see nature and river-based demonstrations and presentations – plus a river parade, right down the Cacapon!
The free festival will bring more music, food, drinks, art and water fun than ever – plus concerts with Joe Hott & The Short Mountain Boys, Dunlap & Mabe and more.
JUNE 17
Relay for Life
Held once again at the Capon Bridge fire hall grounds, this year’s Relay for Life has shaped up to be a bustling event to raise awareness and funds for the American Cancer Society.
The event will run from 3 to 7 p.m. and will include a car show, bounce house for kids and food – plus musical performances from Brian and Tracey (3 to 4 p.m.), Laurence McKenna (4 to 5 p.m.) and Cross N Styles (5 to 7 p.m.)
There will also be a pie contest, cake walk, silent auction and, of course, a ceremony honoring cancer caregivers, survivors and those who our community has lost to the disease.
JUNE 17
Family Frontier Day
Join the Fort Edwards Foundation and other passionate history lovers at the Hampshire County Family Frontier Day on June 17 from 10 a.m. until 4.
Festival activities will take place on the Fort Edwards grounds in Capon Bridge, highlighted with a reenactment of the “Battle of Great Cacapon.” Explore what it was like to live in an 18th Century encampment and mingle through an artisan and vendor area – and walk on the site’s interpretive nature trail.
Visit fortedwards.org for more information and festival updates.
JUNE 24
South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival
The 14th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival (and fireworks show) will be held rain or shine at Wapocoma Campground on June 24, five miles west of Romney along the South Branch River.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. and run until the conclusion of the annual fireworks show, which will begin at 10 p.m.
Some of this year’s featured performers are Appalachian Road Show, Springfield Exit, Dunlap & Mabe, Volume Five and the Country Current United States Navy Band. Admission is $5 per person for those aged 12 and older. Food will also be for sale, as well as band merchandise and more.
For more information – plus festival rules and regulation – visit bluegrass.hampshirewv.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.