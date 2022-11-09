Our oldest daughter recently wrote an article for one of her university’s student-run magazines. It was for an edition about metamorphosis. She let me have a sneak peek. Without giving away too many spoilers, her essay explores how different people throughout her life have helped to shape who she has become. Certain interactions or experiences have transformed her along the way. It’s a very insightful piece that illustrates our power to shape others and that change is often a good thing.
This time of year, it’s easy to see just how beautiful change can be. This fall, in particular, the trees have done a remarkable job of showing us that change can be breathtaking and vibrant. The thing about trees is you never hear them complain about needing to change. I’ve never heard a tree whisper in the wind, “but that’s not how we’ve always done it.” Maybe we could take a lesson from the trees.
My husband loves to recall the time, years ago, we sat listening to an hour-long debate about whether a church should change the time of evening for their Christmas play. The biggest argument for not making the change was, “we’ve always had it at this time.” How many times have we heard a similar statement about something?
In the last few months, I’ve heard it applied to all kinds of situations. From the new computer program introduced by the Department of Education the week school started to the types of fundraisers school clubs are doing to family holiday plans, the argument against the change consistently sounds like, “that’s not what we’ve always done.” Resistance to change might be the one thing that hasn’t changed.
I know it can be scary for some people. Yet as a great philosopher pointed out, “change is the only constant in life.” I think refusing to change or accept change is even scarier. “We’ve always done it that way” doesn’t seem like an argument that really cuts the mustard. I have read if you always do the same thing, don’t be surprised when you get the same results.
Sometimes change is necessary. This necessity brings back memories of one of my favorite childhood shows, “The Brady Bunch.” I can see the Brady kids standing around their brother Peter as his voice cracks, singing, “when it’s time to change, you’ve got to rearrange who you are and who you’re going to be.” Those Brady kids understood the importance of metamorphosis. They didn’t give up their singing gig just because poor Peter was undergoing big changes. Instead, they transformed their song and sang a different tune.
Change can be a good thing, even if we sometimes have difficulty embracing it. I know I’ll be feeling the grouchy effects of time falling back this whole week. Does time really need to change twice a year? Maybe not all change is good. However, I’d still argue, despite my internal clock thinking it’s now lunch time at 10:30, that change isn’t automatically bad just because it’s not the way we’ve always done it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.