Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

Our oldest daughter recently wrote an article for one of her university’s student-run magazines. It was for an edition about metamorphosis. She let me have a sneak peek. Without giving away too many spoilers, her essay explores how different people throughout her life have helped to shape who she has become. Certain interactions or experiences have transformed her along the way. It’s a very insightful piece that illustrates our power to shape others and that change is often a good thing.  

This time of year, it’s easy to see just how beautiful change can be. This fall, in particular, the trees have done a remarkable job of showing us that change can be breathtaking and vibrant. The thing about trees is you never hear them complain about needing to change. I’ve never heard a tree whisper in the wind, “but that’s not how we’ve always done it.” Maybe we could take a lesson from the trees. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.