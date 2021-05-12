If you have a picture to share, email it to news@hampshirereview.com, mail it to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV 26757 or drop it by our office at 74 W. Main St. For more photos from Hampshire County’s past, visit the Hampshire History page on Facebook.
100 Years Ago — May 11, 1921
The home of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Shull, of this place, was the scene of a pretty wedding yesterday afternoon when their daughter, Miss Gyneth Annawan, became the bride of the Rev. Hiram N. Van Voorhis. The Rev. John Ray Clark, of Clarksburg, was the officiating minister. Mrs. Henry H. Cookus played the wedding march. The bride was attired in white satin draped with point lace caught up with pearls. She wore a tulle veil with a band of orange blossoms and carried a shower bouquet of bride’s roses and lilies of the valley.
Miss Mildred Pownall, a delegate from the Young People’s Missionary Society of Ebenezer Church, left Monday to attend the annual meeting of the Woman’s Missionary Society which is being held in Baltimore this week.
50 Years Ago — May 12, 1971
YELLOW SPRING — The spring gobbler hunters have much to enjoy now besides the drumming of the grouse and the gobbling of the turkeys, the forests all around us offer many treats this time of year. Plenty of fishermen are seen daily along our trout and bass streams and mushroom hunters galore are flocking to their favorite spots in Hampshire and Hardy counties.
JUNCTION — Andy Mauck, nephew of Mrs. Fred Rinker, has returned to his home in Winchester, after serving eight months in Vietnam.
40 Years Ago — May 6, 1981
Shawnee Girl Scout Council is proud to announce the awarding of the highest award in Girl Scouting, the Thanks Badge, to Mrs. Marcia M. Allen of Springfield.
The volunteers with whom she works nominated Mrs. Allen for this award.
Soft spring ground and heavy rain combined to cause two minor derailments on the South Branch Valley Railroad line Friday.
Romney and South Grafton Street in particular, have three new businesses to serve the area. Adjoining Montgomery Ward store are the Apple Tree Salon and the Double JJ Casual shop and directly across the street is Jim’s Clock and Hobby Shop.
30 Years Ago — May 8, 1991
The cost of getting rid of household garbage could escalate by a much as six times in the near future if regulations continue to become stiffer, Executive Director of Region 8 Solid Waste Authority Jay Jensen predicted last week. The director said regulations approved by the Legislature mandates that all landfills that aren’t state-of-the-art be closed by November 1991.
That mandate affects both Romney and Petersburg landfills. Options for Region 8 have not yet been decided.
Earning the prestigious Golden Horseshoe honor this year are Steve McBride and Kyle Eaton, Capon Bridge Middle School students and Jaime Lockwood of Romney Middle School. These students are en route to the state capitol where they are to be dubbed Knights and Lady of the Golden Horseshoe.
20 Years Ago — May 9, 2001
Laura Hoffmaster, Ninetta Garner, Bruce Whiteman and John Childs, accompanied by his wife Nancy, attended the West Virginia Retired School Employees Spring Leadership Conference in Flatwoods, May 1-2.
Ginna Porter has been in Tallahassee, Fla., where she attended the graduation of her grandson, Derek Roberts, from Florida State University. He is the son of Jennifer Roberts of Orlando.
10 Years Ago — May 11, 2011
By late Monday morning word had begun to spread that former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty was coming through town and folks began to line up along Main Street in Romney.
And the word was, Petty wasn’t going to be alone either. Somewhere between 50 and 100 motorcycles were expected to be traveling with Petty as he made his way from Lake Placid, N.Y., to Amelia, Fla. And, sure enough, they rode through town with Petty waving to the crowd.
A family cookout celebrating the 50th birthdays of Julie Fultz Greene and Gerald W. Hiett, was hosted by Carol Fultz at her home on Bethel Church Road Sunday, May 1. Although the day was damp and cool, the gathering was enjoyed by all present. Those attending were Carol Fultz, Don Clise, Bobby and Julie Greene, Brenda, Rachael and Gerald Hiett, David Whitlock, Joyce Oates, Rick Ark and Mr. and Mrs. Roger Oates.
YELLOW SPRING — A surge of late entries boosted the numbers at Saturday’s 13th annual Capon Valley 50K run and brought back two-time defending champion Karsten Brown, who wanted to make it a three-peat performance.
But Brian Schmidt of Leesburg, Va., had winning on his mind, too and he beat Brown by more than five minutes in the four-hour run across 31 miles of countryside in the southeast corner of Hampshire County.
