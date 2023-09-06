“The Spirit God gave us does not make us timid, but gives us power, Love and self-discipline.” (2 Timothy 1:7).
Birthday wishes to Cathy Potts, Shirley Reed, Marshall Eaton, Sept. 3; Charlotte Mert Malcolm, Sept. 4; Christina Miller, Sept. 4; Dennis Voit III, Sept. 7; Jody Stotler, Sept. 8; Collin Long, Sept. 9; Linda Baldwin, Sept. 10; Lorie Haslacker, Ronnie Moreland and Frankie Watson, Sept. 11; Leigha Masse, Sept. 16.
Anniversary wishes to Donnie and Mel Montgomery, Sept. 8; Robert and Lorie Haslacker, Sept. 11; Frank and Fern Watson, Sept. 18.
Grandparents Day is Sunday, Sept. 10. Don’t forget to call them and let you know you love them.
Late Anthony and Mary Jane Bohrer will hold their 93rd reunion this Sunday, Sept. 3 at the family pavilion on Spring Gap. Eating at noon. Small auction around 2 p.m. Hope to see you there.
Late Mason and Elma Lambert three-day reunion is this weekend. Will start coming in with campers and tents on Friday. The weekend includes bonfires each evening, hayrides, small auctions each day, games for children and wonderful food with a very nice lunch on Sunday. Children of Mase and Elma are Donald, Frank, Merle, Keith, Roger, Shirley, Phyllis and Bob. This year, they lost a grandson, Keithie, who will be very much missed. Come for an hour or the whole three days.
Light House Church had a homecoming with the Detty Sisters on Sunday. The church was standing room only. The church had a picnic lunch for all, car show and lots of other activities for all. Watch for next year.
Jenna and Summer Hyson celebrated their 16th birthday Sunday at the Community Building in Points, given by their mom, Aunt Nin, Aunt Vickie, Cousin Jess. Theme was “the beach.” Many of their friends came and teens made bracelets. It was really nice and lots of fun. Can’t believe they are 16.
Prayer requests are for Scottie Bohrer, Jack Bender, Mary Alice Moreland, Marie Whitacre. Willis Bohrer is home doing therapy. Sharon Montgomery will have her second cataract surgery on Sept. 24. She’s doing good.
I am doing better, able to put weight on my foot today. I fell on the 17th, went to the emergency room Sunday the 20th, had an x-ray, no broken bones. Called bone doctor after 24 hours on Monday, Aug. 21, and his nurse gave me Oct. 6. I canceled doctor myself, soaking, wrapping, elevating and using pain cream from the dollar store and a wonderful nurse (Ralph).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.