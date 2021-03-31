The Jelly Beans
Red is for the blood He gave,
Green is for the grass he made,
Yellow is for His sun so bright
Orange is for the edge of night,
Black is for the sins we make,
White is for grace He gave,
Purple is for His hours of sorrow
Pink is for our new tomorrow,
May everyday be Easter in your heart
May the joy you feel on Easter morning
Be the joy of each day of your life.
-Author Unknown
It is raining here in Rio this Sunday evening and the wind is really blowing.
Spring is here; the flowers are coming back to life and some of the trees are budding. Our yards are going to need mowed here very soon. I sure hope our fruits do not freeze this year. I can see an increase in our groceries and our gas prices are going up.
Happy anniversary wishes to Ward and Holly Simmons, who celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on March 19.
Happy birthday wishes to Holly Simmons on March 26 and Brenda Daugherty on March 29. Enjoy your special day.
Get well wishes to all that are sick.
Deepest sympathy to all those that have recently lost loved ones.
The Governor has opened up restaurants and now we can go eat and not have to cook. Everything is getting better, but we still have some cases of the virus now and then. They are giving the virus shot to 18 years of age and older, so there is light at the end of the tunnel.
It sure has been hard to write during this difficult time.
Until next time, any news to share please call. Happy Easter! God bless. o
