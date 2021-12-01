Two articles in the Nov. 23/30 edition of JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) are of interest regarding Covid-19 vaccines and breakthrough infections.
The 1st is a study reviewing the association between receiving an mRNA vaccine (Prizer or Moderna) and the severity of disease and hospitalization due to Covid-19 infection. The study involved 4,513 patients hospitalized between March and August of 2021.
Patient admitted with Covid-19 were much less likely to have been vaccinated with a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine. (That is, if the vaccines had no effect, there should have been equal numbers of vaccinated and unvaccinated people becoming infected).
Those individuals hospitalized with Covid-19 who also progressed to requiring ventilation assistance or progressed to dying, were also less likely to have received an mRNA Covid vaccine.
Put another way, being vaccinated with Covid-19 reduced the risk of being hospitalized because of Covid-19 and reduced the risk of having a severe case requiring ventilator therapy and of dying.
In an editorial in the same edition of JAMA, Dr. Michael Klompas writes about breakthrough infections following vaccination with an mRNA vaccine. In the editorial, he makes several germane points.
Even though fully vaccinated people have some risk of infection, when infected, they are substantially less prone to carry the virus compared to unvaccinated people — meaning their risk of transmitting it to other individuals is significantly reduced.
Studies have shown that the viral loads in vaccinated people who become infected decline much more rapidly than they do in unvaccinated people. This means that vaccinated people who get Covid-19 are contagious for a shorter period of time.
Additionally, in studies examining how readily the virus is spread to other people, it was found that infected vaccinated individuals are less likely to transmit the virus to close contacts than unvaccinated individuals are.
Other factors play a role in the protection the vaccines give. Although immune-compromised people are those who are in greater need of the vaccine, their reduction in risk is significantly lower than in immune-competent individuals.
In the above-cited study, their risk reduction was 51% versus 90% in immune-competent individuals. Still, a 51% risk reduction remains superior to a non-vaccinated status.
As the above study shows, even if you do get sick after being fully vaccinated, you and those with whom you are in contact, are still better off.
