William Walker, Ph.D., a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Neuroscience at the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, is leading research that involves utilizing daily rhythms in blood-brain barrier permeability to better treat/optimize treatment for breast cancer brain metastases.

MORGANTOWN — A collaborative research initiative involving West Virginia University, the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, and the WVU Cancer Institute to better treat breast cancer patients with brain metastases is receiving support through a National Cancer Institute grant.

